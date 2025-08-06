American Healthcare REIT Certified As A 2025 Great Place To Work®

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR ) announced today that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2025, based on direct feedback from employees and an independent analysis conducted by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

The Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is awarded to organizations that deliver exceptional employee experiences. This year, 91% of employees at American Healthcare REIT said it is a great place to work - 34 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are honored that AHR has been recognized by this certification," said Danny Prosky, president and chief executive officer of American Healthcare REIT. "This recognition is a testament to the dedicated individuals at AHR who consistently deliver on our priority of providing and facilitating high-quality care and high-quality outcomes. All of this is fostered by our culture of purpose, development, and growth for our employees. We owe our success to our devoted team members, whom I would like to thank for their commitment to AHR and for earning this certification."

About Great Place To Work CertificationTM and Great Place To Work ®

Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data on workplace culture, and its Great Place To Work CertificationTM is a global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About American Healthcare REIT, Inc.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AHR ) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate, focusing primarily on senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, and outpatient medical buildings across the United States, and in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man.