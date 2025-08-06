Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES STRONG OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2025


2025-08-06 04:18:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEGUIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG ) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights:

  • Net Sales of $419.1 million, up 0.7% vs. the second quarter of 2024 and up 7.2% vs. the first quarter of 2025
    • Industrial Equipment Division net sales of $240.7 million grew organically 17.6% year-over-year and 6.0% vs. the first quarter of 2025
    • Vegetation Management Division net sales of $178.4 million declined 15.7% year-over-year but grew 8.8% vs. the first quarter of 2025
  • Income from operations of $47.1 million, 11.2% of net sales – an 83 basis point improvement versus the second quarter of 2024
  • Net Income of $31.1 million up 9.8% versus the second quarter of 2024
  • Fully diluted EPS was $2.57 per share, an improvement of $0.22 per share compared to the second quarter of 2024; EPS results for the quarter include an unfavorable currency revaluation impact of $0.21 per share
  • Total debt was $213.1 million. Total debt net of cash was further reduced to $11.3 million, representing an improvement of $163.8 million or 93.5% compared to the second quarter in 2024 (1)
  • Backlog at the end of the second quarter was $687.2 million – an improvement of 2.8% from year-end 2024
  • Trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $219.1 million was 13.7% of Net Sales (1)

Second Quarter Results

Second quarter 2025 net sales of $419.1 million increased 0.7% compared to $416.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit was $108.3 million or 25.8% of net sales compared to $108.2 million or 26.0% of net sales in the second quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses of $57.1 million or 13.6% of net sales declined by 6.1% compared to the second quarter in 2024, reflecting successful cost reduction efforts completed in 2024. Income from operations was $47.1 million or 11.2% of net sales, representing an increase of 83 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024. The Vegetation Management Division second quarter sales of $178.4 million declined 15.7% versus second quarter of 2024 but increased sequentially by 8.8%. Division operating margin of 7.1% included costs associated with manufacturing facility consolidations. The Industrial Equipment Division sales of $240.7 million delivered strong organic growth of 17.6% compared to the second quarter of 2024 and increased 6.0% sequentially. The division delivered an operating margin of 14.3%, representing 93 basis points improvement versus the second quarter of 2024.

Net income was $31.1 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, compared to $28.3 million or $2.35 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. The 9.8% increase year-over-year was driven by stronger operating results. Second quarter EPS included an unfavorable impact to net income of $2.5 million, or approximately $0.21 per share, primarily due to the revaluation of US dollar-denominated monetary assets held in our Canadian entities. By comparison, EPS in the second quarter of 2024 included a favorable impact of $0.2 million to net income, or approximately $0.02 per share.

The Company's backlog at the end of the second quarter remained healthy at $687.2 million. The Vegetation Management Division backlog held steady at $177.6 million, while the Industrial Equipment Division backlog remained strong at $509.6 million.

The Company's balance sheet was exceptionally strong. Accounts receivable were $356.2 million with DSO of 81 days, an improvement versus prior year of 3 days. Inventory was $372.1 million compared to $385.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Operating cash flow year-to-date was $36.9 million, resulting in cash and cash equivalents of $201.8 million at the end of the quarter.

As we look forward to the remainder of the year, we anticipate continued operational gains driven in part by improved productivity in the Vegetation Management Division. While the economic situation related to tariffs remains somewhat uncertain, we remain confident in our ability to navigate these headwinds and remain committed to capitalizing on growth opportunities.

Comments on Results

Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "The Company's solid second quarter results reflected improved operating margin performance. The results were primarily driven by sustained strong demand from governmental agencies and specialty contractors for products offered by the Industrial Equipment Division, coupled with encouraging sequential recovery in markets served by the Vegetation Management Division. While consolidated net sales growth was modest compared to a strong prior year second quarter, sequential improvement exceeded 7%.

We were pleased to have again demonstrated strong organic growth in the Industrial Equipment Division, where net sales in the quarter rose by nearly 18% compared to the same period last year. Notably, sales of vacuum trucks and snow removal equipment increased more than 20%, supported by healthy demand and market share gains. Strong sales and improved operating efficiencies in this division drove nearly one hundred basis point margin expansion to 14.3%. Ordering activity remained robust across all product groups, and backlog at quarter end in this division remained above $0.5 billion, providing solid visibility and a positive view of demand through year end.

The Vegetation Management Division continued to show modest but steady improvements in its key markets. As expected, net sales in this division were down approximately 16% compared to the second quarter of 2024 but rose nearly 9% sequentially. The division's operating margin reflected the effects of recent facility consolidation costs, which are now nearing completion. While backlog was reduced due to improving lead-times in the consolidated facilities, we were encouraged to see order volumes increase for the fifth consecutive quarter, resulting in a year-over-year increase for the first half of 2025.

The Company's consolidated operating margin of 11.2% improved by eighty three basis points from the second quarter of 2024. Growth in the Industrial Equipment Division, combined with greater factory efficiencies, helped to offset some early-quarter softness in the Vegetation Management Division.

During the second quarter of 2025, we were pleased to welcome Ring-O-Matic to our Alamo Group family. Ring-O-Matic manufactures a full line of industrial vacuum excavation equipment, specializing in trailer-mounted units. The acquired business aligns well with our strategic focus on expanding market share and strengthening our current product portfolio and will be part of our Excavator and Vacuum Trucks group. The acquisition was funded with existing cash on hand.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic regarding the Company's prospects for at least the next several quarters. Most market indicators during the second quarter were positive. Operationally, we expect that our Industrial Equipment Division will continue its strong performance through at least the end of the year and into 2026, while the Vegetation Management Division is poised to improve further, driven by stronger order flow supported by enhanced operational gains following the completion of our plant consolidations. While we remain mindful of ongoing global trade uncertainty, we firmly believe the Company is well positioned for continued improvement in operating performance. In addition, we expect to leverage our strong balance sheet to accelerate both organic and inorganic growth."

Earnings Conference Call
 The Company will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (866) 524-3159 (domestic) or (412) 317-6759 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Thursday, August 21, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (internationally), passcode 7888480.

The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, (under "Investor Relations/Events and Presentations") on Thursday, August 7, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.

About Alamo Group
 Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution, and service of high-quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,800 employees and operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil as of June 30, 2025. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including tariffs, trade wars, and the effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(Tables Follow)

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or other information relating to our GAAP financial measures that we have provided to investors in order to allow greater transparency and a deeper understanding of our financial condition and operating results. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure or for a more detailed explanation of financial results, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation" below and the Attachments thereto.

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



6/30/2025


6/30/2024


6/30/2025


6/30/2024

Net sales:







Vegetation Management

$ 178,358

$ 211,535

$ 342,248

$ 435,282

Industrial Equipment

240,715

204,768

467,775

406,607

Total net sales

419,073

416,303

810,023

841,889









Cost of sales

310,781

308,122

598,890

622,076

Gross margin

108,292

108,181

211,133

219,813


25.8 %

26.0 %

26.1 %

26.1 %









Selling, general and administration expense

57,136

60,817

111,466

121,411

Amortization expense

4,078

4,055

8,127

8,114

Income from operations

47,078

43,309

91,540

90,288


11.2 %

10.4 %

11.3 %

10.7 %









Interest expense

(3,684)

(6,098)

(6,878)

(12,189)

Interest income

1,195

514

2,433

1,315

Other income (expense)

(3,183)

(65)

(3,846)

33









Income before income taxes

41,406

37,660

83,249

79,447

Provision for income taxes

10,300

9,336

20,343

19,003









Net Income

$ 31,106

$ 28,324

$ 62,906

$ 60,444









Net income per common share:
















Basic

$ 2.59

$ 2.36

$ 5.24

$ 5.05









Diluted

$ 2.57

$ 2.35

$ 5.21

$ 5.02









Average common shares:







Basic

12,020

11,974

12,005

11,959









Diluted

12,083

12,044

12,066

12,032

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



June 30,
2025

June 30,
2024

ASSETS







Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 201,823

$ 118,535

Accounts receivable, net

356,236

388,512

Inventories

372,074

385,136

Other current assets

12,461

15,293

Total current assets

942,594

907,476







Rental equipment, net

59,606

46,630







Property, plant and equipment

160,716

161,603







Goodwill

221,607

204,766

Intangible assets

145,040

159,708

Other non-current assets

28,086

25,787







Total assets

$ 1,557,649

$ 1,505,970







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable

$ 111,820

$ 102,947

Income taxes payable

3,973

12,829

Accrued liabilities

76,113

76,772

Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

15,000

15,008

Total current liabilities

206,906

207,556







Long-term debt, net of current maturities

198,115

278,591

Long-term tax liability

626

490

Other long-term liabilities

25,975

23,964

Deferred income taxes

10,631

15,653

Total liabilities

442,253

526,254







Total stockholders' equity

1,115,396

979,716







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,557,649

$ 1,505,970

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS, related to the impact of non-recurring items, of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Attachment 2 discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division. Attachment 3 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company considers this information useful to investors to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Attachment 4 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as backlog and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA").

Attachment 1

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands, except per share numbers)

(Unaudited)


Impact of Non-recurring Items












Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Operating Income - GAAP


$ 47,078


$ 43,309


$ 91,540


$ 90,288

(add: workforce reduction)

-

1,138

82

1,619

Adjusted Operating Income - non-GAAP


$ 47,078


$ 44,447


$ 91,622


$ 91,907










Net Income - GAAP


$ 31,106


$ 28,324


$ 62,906

$ 60,444

(add: workforce reduction)

-

866

62

1,232

Adjusted Net Income - non-GAAP


$ 31,106


$ 29,190


$ 62,968


$ 61,676










Diluted EPS - GAAP


$ 2.57


$ 2.35


$ 5.21

$ 5.02

(add: workforce reduction)

-

0.07

0.01

0.10

Adjusted Diluted EPS - non-GAAP


$ 2.57


$ 2.42


$ 5.22


$ 5.12

Attachment 2

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division












Three Months Ended

June 30,




Change due to currency
translation


2025


2024


% change
from 2024


$


%











Vegetation Management

$ 178,358

$ 211,535

(15.7) %

$ 652

0.3 %

Industrial Equipment

240,715

204,768

17.6 %

415

0.2 %

Total net sales

$ 419,073

$ 416,303

0.7 %

$ 1,067

0.3 %





















Six Months Ended

June 30,




Change due to currency
translation


2025


2024


% change
from 2024


$


%











Vegetation Management

$ 342,248

$ 435,282

(21.4) %

$ (1,900)

(0.4) %

Industrial Equipment

467,775

406,607

15.0 %

(2,475)

(0.6) %

Total net sales

$ 810,023

$ 841,889

(3.8) %

$ (4,375)

(0.5) %










Attachment 3

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


Net Change








Current maturities

$ 15,000

$ 15,008

Long-term debt,net of current

198,115

278,591

Total debt

$ 213,115

$ 293,599








Total cash

201,823

118,535

Total Debt Net of Cash


$ 11,292

$ 175,064

$ (163,772)







EBITDA



Six Months Ended


Trailing Twelve Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024










Net Income


$ 62,906

$ 60,444

$ 118,392

$ 115,930









Interest, net

4,445

10,874

11,482

17,911

Provision for income taxes

20,343

19,003

35,038

33,698

Depreciation

19,217

18,093

37,981

36,857

Amortization


8,127

8,114

16,240

16,227

EBITDA


$ 115,038

$ 116,528

$ 219,133

$ 220,623









Attachment 4

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Vegetation Management Division Performance












Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Backlog




$ 177,625

$ 217,967









Net Sales

$ 178,358

$ 211,535

342,248

435,282









Income from Operations

12,751

16,006

26,063

37,685


7.1 %

7.6 %

7.6 %

8.7 %









Depreciation

4,253

4,434

8,305

8,767

Amortization

2,946

2,928

5,866

5,859

Other income (expense)

(2,288)

102

(2,591)

274









EBITDA

17,662

23,470

37,643

52,585


9.9 %

11.1 %

11.0 %

12.1 %


Industrial Equipment Division Performance












Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Backlog




$ 509,610

$ 550,922









Net Sales

$ 240,715

$ 204,768

467,775

406,607









Income from Operations

34,327

27,303

65,477

52,603


14.3 %

13.3 %

14.0 %

12.9 %









Depreciation

5,519

4,724

10,912

9,326

Amortization

1,132

1,127

2,261

2,255

Other income (expense)

(895)

(167)

(1,255)

(241)









EBITDA

40,083

32,987

77,395

63,943


16.7 %

16.1 %

16.5 %

15.7 %

SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.

MENAFN06082025003732001241ID1109895151

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

