FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Declares Third Quarter 2025 Distribution of $0.70 per share PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK ), or the Company, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2025 distribution of $0.70 per share. Financial and Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 (1)

Net investment income of $0.62 per share, compared to $0.67 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Adjusted net investment income(2) of $0.60 per share, compared to $0.65 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Net asset value of $21.93 per share, compared to $23.37 per share as of March 31, 2025

Total net realized and unrealized loss of $1.36 per share, compared to a total net realized and unrealized loss of $0.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Adjusted net realized and unrealized loss(2) of $1.34 per share, compared to adjusted net realized and unrealized loss of $0.22 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Earnings (Loss) per Share of $(0.75), compared to Earnings (Loss) per Share of $0.43 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025

Total purchases of $1,400 million versus $1,650 million of sales and repayments, including $561 million of sales to the Company's joint venture, Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC

Net debt to equity ratio(3) as of June 30, 2025 was 120%, compared to 114% as of March 31, 2025 Paid distributions to stockholders totaling $0.70 per share(4) "During the second quarter FSK generated $0.60 per share of Adjusted Net Investment Income. Our operating results and corresponding net asset value were impacted by company specific issues affecting four portfolio companies, each of which have been discussed on prior earnings calls," said Michael C. Forman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "During the quarter we originated approximately $1.4 billion of new investments, the vast majority of which were first lien structures. Also, in July we closed an amendment to our Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility whereby the facility size was increased to $4.7 billion, the maturity date was extended until July of 2030, and the borrowing rate was reduced by 10 basis points. As a result, despite the four assets which impacted our quarterly results, we remain focused on growing our investment portfolio and actively managing our capital structure for the future." Declaration of Distribution for Third Quarter 2025 On July 31, 2025, FSK's board of directors declared a distribution for the third quarter of $0.70 per share, consisting of a base distribution of $0.64 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share, which will be paid on or about October 2, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 17, 2025. Portfolio Highlights as of June 30, 2025

Total fair value of investments was $13.6 billion of which 64.1% was invested in senior secured securities.

Weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments(5) was 10.8%, compared to 11.0% as of March 31, 2025. Excluding the impact of merger accounting, weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments was 10.6%, compared to 10.8% as of March 31, 2025.

Weighted average annual yield on all debt investments(5) was 9.9%, compared to 10.4% as of March 31, 2025. Excluding the impact of merger accounting, weighted average annual yield on all debt investments was 9.7%, compared to 10.2% as of March 31, 2025.

Exposure to the top ten largest portfolio companies by fair value was 19%, compared to 20% as of March 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, investments on non-accrual status represented 3.0% and 5.3% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 2.1% and 3.5% as of March 31, 2025.

Portfolio Data As of June 30, 2025 As of March 31, 2025 Total fair value of investments (in millions) $13,648 $14,122 Asset Class (based on fair value)



Senior Secured Loans - First Lien 59.0 % 58.1 % Senior Secured Loans - Second Lien 4.9 % 4.8 % Other Senior Secured Debt 0.2 % 0.4 % Subordinated Debt 1.6 % 1.7 % Asset Based Finance 14.7 % 15.4 % Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC 12.0 % 11.8 % Equity/Other 7.6 % 7.8 % Interest Rate Type (based on fair value)



% Variable Rate Debt Investments 66.0 % 67.2 % % Fixed Rate Debt Investments 8.1 % 8.2 % % Other Income Producing Investments 17.5 % 17.3 % % Non-Income Producing Investments(7) 5.4 % 5.2 % % of Investments on Non-Accrual(6) 3.0 % 2.1 %

Leverage and Liquidity as of June 30, 2025



Net debt to equity ratio(3) of 120%, based on $8.0 billion in total debt outstanding, $312 million of cash, cash equivalents and foreign currency and $317 million of net receivable for investments sold and repaid and stockholders' equity of $6.1 billion. FSK's weighted average effective interest rate (including the effect of non-usage fees) was 5.34%.

Cash, cash equivalents and foreign currency of $312 million and availability under the Company's financing arrangements of $2.4 billion, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. As of June 30, 2025, 54% of the Company's $8.0 billion of total debt outstanding was in unsecured debt and 46% in secured debt.

About FS KKR Capital Corp.

FSK is a leading publicly traded business development company (BDC) focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FSK seeks to invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market companies. FSK is advised by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC. For more information, please visit .

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between Future Standard, formerly FS Investments, and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to FSK and other business development companies.

Future Standard is a global alternative asset manager serving institutional and private wealth clients, investing across private equity, credit and real estate. With a 30+ year track record of value creation and over $86 billion(8) in assets under management, we back the business owners and financial sponsors that drive growth and innovation across the middle market, transforming untapped potential into durable value.

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR ), please visit KKR's website at . For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosure Notice

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to future events or future performance or operations of FSK. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, risks associated with possible disruption in FSK's operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, geo-political risks, natural disasters or pandemics, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in FSK's operating area and the price at which shares of FSK's common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Some of these factors are enumerated in the filings FSK makes with the SEC. FSK undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The press release above contains summaries of certain financial and statistical information about FSK. The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of FSK's SEC filings and other public announcements that FSK may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. FSK undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release. In addition, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. Investors should not view the past performance of FSK, or information about the market, as indicative of FSK's future results.

Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which FSK filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on August 6, 2025, as well as FSK's other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and FSK's other reports filed with the SEC can be found on FSK's website at and the SEC's website at .

Certain Information About Distributions

The determination of the tax attributes of FSK's distributions is made annually as of the end of its fiscal year based upon its taxable income and distributions paid, in each case, for the full year. Therefore, a determination as to the tax attributes of the distributions made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes for a full year. FSK intends to update stockholders quarterly with an estimated percentage of its distributions that resulted from taxable ordinary income. The actual tax characteristics of distributions to stockholders will be reported to stockholders annually on Form 1099-DIV.

The timing and amount of any future distributions on FSK's shares of common stock are subject to applicable legal restrictions and the sole discretion of its board of directors. There can be no assurance as to the amount or timing of any such future distributions.

FSK may fund its distributions to stockholders from any sources of funds legally available to it, including net investment income from operations, capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, non-capital gains proceeds from the sale of assets, dividends or other distributions paid to it on account of preferred and common equity investments in portfolio companies, proceeds from the sale of shares of FSK's common stock and borrowings. FSK has not established limits on the amount of funds it may use from available sources to make distributions. There can be no assurance that FSK will be able to pay distributions at a specific rate or at all.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in millions, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Investment income















From non-controlled/unaffiliated investments:















Interest income

$ 224

$ 276

$ 441

$ 564 Paid-in-kind interest income

15

17

31

34 Fee income

9

9

23

26 Dividend and other income

12

7

24

13 From non-controlled/affiliated investments:















Interest income

8

7

16

13 Paid-in-kind interest income

18

10

36

20 Fee income

-

-

3

- Dividend and other income

6

5

15

9 From controlled/affiliated investments:















Interest income

13

27

28

48 Paid-in-kind interest income

20

16

48

24 Fee income

-

9

-

9 Dividend and other income

73

56

133

113 Total investment income

398

439

798

873

















Operating expenses















Management fees

53

54

105

109 Subordinated income incentive fees

36

45

75

88 Administrative services expenses

2

2

5

5 Accounting and administrative fees

1

1

2

2 Interest expense

125

115

238

231 Other general and administrative expenses

8

7

13

11 Total operating expenses

225

224

438

446 Net investment income

173

215

360

427

















Realized and unrealized gain/loss















Net realized gain (loss) on investments:















Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

(66)

(65)

(106)

(290) Non-controlled/affiliated investments

(1)

2

8

(8) Controlled/affiliated investments

(68)

(1)

(55)

(9) Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency forward contracts

(3)

19

(3)

19 Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency

(6)

-

(5)

(3) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:















Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments

58

(5)

116

167 Non-controlled/affiliated investments

(62)

-

(82)

20 Controlled/affiliated investments

(151)

(43)

(203)

(49) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency forward contracts

(10)

(21)

(20)

(13) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currency

(59)

4

(85)

17 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss)

(368)

(110)

(435)

(149) Provision for taxes on investments

(11)

-

(11)

- Realized loss on extinguishment of debt

(3)

-

(3)

- Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$ (209)

$ 105

$ (89)

$ 278

















Per share information-basic and diluted















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (Earnings (Losses)

per Share)

$ (0.75)

$ 0.37

$ (0.32)

$ 0.99 Weighted average shares outstanding

280,066,433

280,066,433

280,066,433

280,066,433

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except share and per share amounts)





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)

Assets







Investments, at fair value







Non-controlled/unaffiliated investments (amortized cost-$9,072 and $8,830, respectively)

$ 8,930

$ 8,573 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost-$1,180 and $1,128, respectively)

1,111

1,140 Controlled/affiliated investments (amortized cost-$4,119 and $4,086, respectively)

3,607

3,777 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost-$14,371 and $14,044, respectively)

$ 13,648

$ 13,490 Cash and cash equivalents

244

278 Foreign currency, at fair value (cost-$68 and $17, respectively)

68

18 Receivable for investments sold and repaid

320

186 Income receivable

194

187 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

0

3 Deferred financing costs

24

26 Prepaid expenses and other assets

95

31 Total assets

$ 14,593

$ 14,219 Liabilities







Payable for investments purchased

$ 3

$ 2 Debt (net of deferred financing costs and discount of $44 and $49, respectively)

8,041

7,351 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts

18

1 Stockholder distributions payable

196

- Management fees payable

53

53 Subordinated income incentive fees payable

36

35 Administrative services expense payable

6

3 Interest payable

80

108 Other accrued expenses and liabilities

19

44 Total liabilities

8,452

7,597 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized, 280,066,433 and 280,066,433 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

0

0 Capital in excess of par value

9,284

9,284 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(3,143)

(2,662) Total stockholders' equity

6,141

6,622 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 14,593

$ 14,219 Net asset value per share of common stock at period end

$ 21.93

$ 23.64

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). FSK uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing FSK's financial results with other BDCs.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures, and should be read only in conjunction with FSK's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1)



Three Months Ended

30-Jun-25

31-Mar-25 GAAP net investment income per share $0.62

$0.67 Accretion resulting from merger accounting $(0.02)

$(0.02) Adjusted net investment income per share(2) $0.60

$0.65 GAAP Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per share $(1.36)

$(0.24) Unrealized appreciation from merger accounting $0.02

$0.02 Adjusted net realized and unrealized gain (loss)(2) $(1.34)

$(0.22)





1) Per share data was derived by using the weighted average shares of FSK's common stock outstanding during the applicable period. Per share numbers may not sum due to rounding. 2) Adjusted net investment income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net investment income is presented for all periods as GAAP net investment income excluding (i) the accrual for the capital gains incentive fee for realized and unrealized gains; (ii) excise taxes (iii) the impact of accretion resulting from merger accounting; and (iv) certain non-recurring operating expenses that are one-time in nature and are not representative of ongoing operating expenses incurred during FSK's normal course of business. FSK uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other business development companies. Adjusted net realized and unrealized gain is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net realized and unrealized gain is presented for all periods as GAAP realized and unrealized gains to exclude the impact of the merger accounting. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP net investment income to adjusted net investment income and GAAP net realized and unrealized gain to adjusted net realized and unrealized gain can be found above. 3) Net debt to equity ratio is debt outstanding, net of cash and foreign currency and net payable/receivable for investments purchased/sold and repaid, divided by net assets. 4) The per share data for distributions reflects the amount of distributions paid per share of our common stock to stockholders of record during each applicable period. 5) See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 for important information, including information related to the calculation and definition of weighted average annual yield on accruing debt investments, weighted average annual yield on all debt investments, variable rate debt investments, fixed rate debt investments, other income producing investments and non-income producing investments. 6) Interest income is recorded on an accrual basis. See FSK's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 for a description of FSK's revenue recognition policy. 7) Does not include investments on non-accrual status. 8) Total AUM estimated as of March 31, 2025. References to "assets under management" or "AUM" represent the assets managed by Future Standard or its strategic partners as to which Future Standard is entitled to receive a fee or carried interest (either currently or upon deployment of capital) and general partner capital. Future Standard calculates the amount of AUM as of any date as the sum of: (i) the fair value of the investments of Future Standards' investment funds; (ii) uncalled investor capital commitments to these funds, including uncalled investor capital commitments from which Future Standard is currently not earning management fees or carried interest; (iii) the value of outstanding collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs") (excluding CLOs wholly-owned by Future Standard); (iv) the fair value of Credit Opportunities Partners JV, LLC's assets and (v) the fair value of other assets managed by Future Standard. Future Standards' calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and, as a result, Future Standards' measurements of its AUM may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other asset managers. Future Standards' definition of AUM is not based on any definition of AUM that may be set forth in agreements governing the investment funds, vehicles or accounts that it manages and is not calculated pursuant to any regulatory definitions.

SOURCE Future Standard

