Bowman Reports Record Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organic revenue and backlog growth reinforce long-term strength of end-markets RESTON, Va., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. “We are experiencing strong momentum across the business as our teams continue to execute with discipline and deliver high-impact outcomes for our clients,” said Gary Bowman, CEO of Bowman.“The second quarter marked another period of outpaced growth and strategic progress underpinned by strong demand across our core verticals. New orders were especially strong in transportation, renewables, and energy transmission – markets where our expertise and differentiated capabilities are driving increased client engagement and long-term opportunities. Our record Adjusted EBITDA margin and backlog reflect not only the strength of our value proposition but also the confidence of our clients in our ability to deliver. As we look ahead, we remain focused on scaling efficiently, investing in talent, and reinforcing our leadership position as a lifecycle infrastructure solutions provider.” Second Quarter 2025 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

Gross contract revenue of $122.1 million compared to $104.5 million, a 17% increase

Net service billing1 of $108.0 million compared to $94.0 million, a 15% increase

Organic net service billing2 growth of 8.4% compared to 5.8%

Net income of $6.0 million compared to a net loss of $2.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $20.2 million compared to $13.4 million, a 50.7% increase

Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 1 of 18.7% compared to 14.3%, a 440-bps increase Cash flows from operations of $4.3 million compared to $3.1 million First Six Months of 2025 Compared to First Six Months of 2024 Financial Results:

Gross contract revenue of $235.0 million compared to $199.4 million, an 18% increase

Net service billing1 of $208.1 million compared to $179.7 million, a 16% increase

Organic net service billing2 growth of 9.8% compared to 9.6%

Net income of $4.3 million compared to a net loss of $3.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $34.7 million compared to $25.5 million, a 36.1% increase

Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 1 of 16.7% compared to 14.2%, a 250-bps increase

Cash flows from operations of $16.3 million compared to $5.6 million Gross backlog of $438.2 million compared to $351.4 million, a 24.7% increase CFO Commentary “Our continued improvement in second quarter performance demonstrates the strength and resilience of our business model,” said Bruce Labovitz, CFO of Bowman.“We continue to deliver on our commitments to improve profitability and cash conversion, optimize capital allocation, and maintain an underleveraged and healthy balance sheet. During the early part of the quarter we deployed capital to provide liquidity in our stock and align with shareholders in our belief that our equity was undeservedly undervalued. Our recently introduced BIG Fund reflects our commitment to aggressively invest free cash flow into innovation that will expand our revenue sources, accelerate and optimize our processes, and improve our margins. The Fund is actively sponsoring several compelling innovation initiatives throughout the company, and we are excited about the return on investment we expect to achieve. Having delivered solid first half results, including nearly 10% organic net service billing growth, a 36% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and a 250-basis point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA Margin, we are entering the second half of the year with strong momentum and a high degree of optimism about our future.” "Given the changing dynamics associated with the evolving power demands inherent in data center design, we have elected to reclassify the revenue of that sub-vertical into our Power and Utilities category," continued Labovitz. "To represent consistency between periods, we have likewise reclassified data center revenue from 2024. We believe this classification better reflects the current profile of our work with our data center customers." Stock Repurchase Activities Bowman repurchased $6.7 million of common stock during the three months ended June 30, 2025, with $1.3 million from the repurchase of shares from employees in connection with the payment of taxes associated with vesting events and $5.4 million under an existing $35 million repurchase authorization (the“Authorization”). The average price paid during the three months was approximately $22.19 per share repurchased. Total shares outstanding on June 30, 2025, were 17.2 million. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, no repurchases have been made under the Authorization. On June 6, 2025, the board of directors authorized a new share program under which the Company may repurchase up to $25 million of its common stock over a 12-month period beginning June 9, 2025. This repurchase plan replaced the Authorization referred to above and which was scheduled to expire on July 31, 2025. Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings per Share 3 In connection with the release of financial results, the Company reported the non-GAAP financial metric of Adjusted Earnings per Share as follows:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Basic $0.56 $(0.03) $0.63 $0.17 Diluted $0.55 $(0.03) $0.62 $0.16

Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

The table below raises Bowman's guidance for fiscal year 2025:

Date Issued Net Revenue Adjusted EBITDA August 2025 $430 - $442 MM $71 - $77 MM

The current outlook for 2025 is based on completed and definitively contracted acquisitions as of the date of this release and does not include contributions from any future acquisitions. Management discusses the Company's acquisition pipeline and its prospective impact during regularly scheduled earnings calls.

Conference Call Information

Bowman will host a conference call to discuss financial results tomorrow morning, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Access to a live webcast is available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.bowman.com .

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm offering infrastructure engineering, technical services and project management solutions to owners and operators of the built environment. With over 2,300 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit or .

1 Non-GAAP financial metric the Company believes offers valuable perspective on results of operations (see non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations).

2 Organic growth for the three months ended 06/30/25 excludes revenue from acquisitions completed after June 30, 2024. Year over year growth rates only reflect revenue realized post-acquisition.

3 Basic Adjusted EPS and Diluted Adjusted EPS are all non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspectives on results of operations (see non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations). Adjusted EPS (Basic and Diluted) include addbacks for non-reoccurring expenses specific to acquisitions, non-cash stock compensation expense associated with pre-IPO grants, and other expenses not in the ordinary course of business. With respect to the elimination of any non-cash stock compensation expense, the Company computes an adjusted tax expense or benefit which accounts for the elimination of any periodic windfall or shortfall tax effects resulting from the difference between grant date fair value and vest date value. With respect to all other eliminations, the Company applies its average marginal statutory tax rate, currently 25.8%, to derive the tax adjustment associated with the elimination of expenses. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, both basic and diluted, is included with this press release for reference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“will,”“goal” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the“Risk Factors” set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

...

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands except per share data) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,540 $ 6,698 Accounts receivable, net 113,131 105,105 Contract assets 52,468 43,369 Notes receivable, current portion 903 - Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, current portion 443 1,889 Prepaid and other current assets 14,240 19,560 Total current assets 196,725 176,621 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment, net 45,163 42,011 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 42,122 42,085 Goodwill 135,929 134,653 Notes receivable, less current portion - 903 Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, less current portion 1,108 638 Other intangible assets, net 61,403 65,409 Deferred tax asset, net 54,225 42,040 Other assets 1,570 1,521 Total Assets $ 538,245 $ 505,881 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Revolving credit facility 59,516 37,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities, current portion 42,954 51,626 Contract liabilities 13,522 7,905 Notes payable, current portion 15,316 17,075 Operating lease obligation, current portion 11,142 10,979 Finance lease obligation, current portion 13,113 10,394 Total current liabilities 155,563 134,979 Non-Current Liabilities Other non-current obligations 55,705 45,079 Notes payable, less current portion 16,003 19,992 Operating lease obligation, less current portion 36,936 37,058 Finance lease obligation, less current portion 19,721 17,940 Pension and post-retirement obligation, less current portion 4,674 4,718 Total liabilities $ 288,602 $ 259,766 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 21,706,804 shares issued and 17,240,980 outstanding, and 21,281,247 shares issued and 17,382,138 outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 217 213 Additional paid-in-capital 341,727 329,073 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,082 1,146 Treasury stock, at cost; 4,465,824 and 3,899,109 shares, respectively (74,253 ) (60,901 ) Stock subscription notes receivable (9 ) (30 ) Accumulated deficit (19,121 ) (23,386 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 249,643 $ 246,115 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 538,245 $ 505,881





BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025

2024 2025

2024 Gross Contract Revenue $ 122,090 $ 104,501 $ 235,021 $ 199,409 Contract costs: (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) Direct payroll costs 42,425 39,096 84,390 76,776 Sub-consultants and expenses 14,093 10,520 26,971 19,738 Total contract costs 56,518 49,616 111,361 96,514 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 49,759 49,154 100,239 93,874 Depreciation and amortization 6,544 7,181 13,065 13,177 Loss (gain) on sale, net 225 (215 ) 176 (311 ) Total operating expenses 56,528 56,120 113,480 106,740 Income (loss) from operations 9,044 (1,235 ) 10,180 (3,845 ) Other expense 1,636 2,027 3,746 4,428 Income (loss) before tax benefit 7,408 (3,262 ) 6,434 (8,273 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,399 (1,180 ) 2,169 (4,633 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,009 $ (2,082 ) $ 4,265 $ (3,640 ) Earnings allocated to non-vested shares 307 – 218 – Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 5,702 $ (2,082 ) $ 4,047 $ (3,640 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.35 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,331,964 16,301,926 16,344,173 15,064,827 Diluted 16,583,034 16,301,926 16,589,787 15,064,827





BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 4,265 $ (3,640 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization - property, plant and equipment 7,932 6,023 Amortization of intangible assets 5,133 7,154 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 176 (311 ) Credit losses 745 656 Stock based compensation 9,694 13,876 Deferred taxes (12,185 ) 5,348 Accretion of discounts on notes payable 404 307 Other (35 ) – Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (8,112 ) (6,080 ) Contract assets (8,656 ) (4,366 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,945 4,063 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,573 (15,633 ) Contract liabilities 5,414 (1,809 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,293 5,588 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,119 ) (600 ) Fixed assets converted to lease financing – (29 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and disposal of leases 102 317 Payments received under loans to shareholders – 54 Proceeds from notes receivable 718 – Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,559 ) (20,347 ) Collections under stock subscription notes receivable 21 23 Net cash used in investing activities (1,837 ) (20,582 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from common stock offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs - 47,151 (Repayments) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 22,515 (17,441 ) Repayments under fixed line of credit – (345 ) Proceeds from notes payable – 6,209 Repayment under notes payable (8,919 ) (7,464 ) Proceeds from finance leases – 4,567 Payments on finance leases (5,600 ) (4,053 ) Payment of contingent consideration from acquisitions (1,171 ) – Payments for purchase of treasury stock (3,894 ) (10,037 ) Repurchases of common stock (9,458 ) (2,084 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 913 947 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,614 ) 17,450 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,842 2,456 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6,698 20,687 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,540 $ 23,143 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 3,812 $ 3,457 Cash paid for income taxes $ 681 $ 1,552 Non-cash investing and financing activities Property and equipment acquired under finance lease $ (10,144 ) $ (6,755 ) Note payable converted to common shares $ (434 ) $ (2,696 ) Issuance of notes payable for acquisitions $ (2,056 ) (13,636 ) Issuance of contingent considerations $ – (1,504 ) Settlement of contingent consideration $ 2,338 567





BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

(Amounts in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024 2025

2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 6,009 $ (2,082 ) $ 4,265 $ (3,640 ) + tax expense (benefit) (GAAP) 1,399 (1,180 ) 2,169 (4,633 ) Income (loss) before tax expense (GAAP) $ 7,408 $ (3,262 ) $ 6,434 $ (8,273 ) + acquisition related expenses 1,149 1,936 1,744 3,286 + amortization of intangibles 2,517 3,815 5,133 7,154 + non-cash stock comp related to pre-IPO 330 1,121 824 2,678 + other non-core expenses 188 414 331 813 Adjusted income before tax expense $ 11,592 $ 4,024 $ 14,466 $ 5,658 Adjusted income tax expense 1,981 4,593 3,657 2,933 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 9,611 $ (569 ) $ 10,809 $ 2,725 Adjusted earnings allocated to non-vested shares 491 – 553 229 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 9,120 $ (569 ) $ 10,256 $ 2,496 Earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) Basic $ 0.35 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.24 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.56 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.63 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.55 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.62 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 16,331,964 16,301,926 16,344,173 15,064,827 Diluted 16,583,034 16,301,926 16,589,787 15,766,765 Basic Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Summary - Non-GAAP For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024 2025

2024 Income (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.35 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.24 ) Pre-tax basic per share adjustments $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 Adjusted earnings per share before tax expense $ 0.71 $ 0.25 $ 0.89 $ 0.38 Tax expense per share adjustment $ 0.13 $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - adjusted net income $ 0.59 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.19 Adjusted earnings per share allocated to non-vested shares $ 0.03 $ – $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.56 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.63 $ 0.17 Diluted Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Summary - Non-GAAP For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

2024 2025

2024 Income (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.34 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.24 ) Pre-tax diluted per share adjustments $ 0.36 $ 0.38 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 Adjusted earnings per share before tax expense $ 0.70 $ 0.25 $ 0.87 $ 0.36 Tax expense per share adjustment $ 0.12 $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - adjusted net income $ 0.58 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.65 $ 0.17 Adjusted earnings per share allocated to non-vested shares $ 0.03 $ – $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.55 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.62 $ 0.16





BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands except per share data) Condensed Combined Statement of Operations Reconciliation For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross contract revenue $ 122,090 $ 104,501 $ 235,021 $ 199,409 Contract costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 56,518 49,616 111,361 96,514 Operating expense 56,528 56,120 113,480 106,740 Income (loss) from operations 9,044 (1,235 ) 10,180 (3,845 ) Other expense 1,636 2,027 3,746 4,428 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,399 (1,180 ) 2,169 (4,633 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,009 $ (2,082 ) $ 4,265 $ (3,640 ) Net margin 4.9 % (2.0 )% 1.8 % (1.8 )% Other financial information1 Net service billing $ 107,997 $ 93,981 $ 208,050 $ 179,671 Adjusted EBITDA 20,203 13,412 34,708 25,541 Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 18.7 % 14.3 % 16.7 % 14.2 % Gross Contract Revenue to Net Service Billing Reconciliation For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross contract revenue $ 122,090 $ 104,501 $ 235,021 $ 199,409 Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses 14,093 10,520 26,971 19,738 Net service billing $ 107,997 $ 93,981 $ 208,050 $ 179,671 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Service Billing $ 107,997 $ 93,981 $ 208,050 $ 179,671 Net income (loss) $ 6,009 $ (2,082 ) $ 4,265 $ (3,640 ) + interest expense 2,259 1,775 4,372 3,906 + depreciation & amortization 6,544 7,181 13,065 13,177 + tax expense (benefit) 1,399 (1,180 ) 2,169 (4,633 ) EBITDA $ 16,211 $ 5,694 $ 23,871 $ 8,810 + non-cash stock compensation 3,093 6,077 9,734 13,938 + settlements and other non-core expenses 188 414 331 813 + acquisition expenses 711 1,227 772 1,980 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,203 $ 13,412 $ 34,708 $ 25,541 Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 18.7 % 14.3 % 16.7 % 14.2 %

1 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

GROSS CONTRACT REVENUE COMPOSITION

(Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, Consolidated Gross Revenue 2025

%

2024

%

Change

% Change Building Infrastructure1 56,561 46.3 % 52,442 50.2 % 4,119 7.9 % Transportation 24,611 20.2 % 19,233 18.4 % 5,378 28.0 % Power and Utilities1 26,843 22.0 % 22,917 21.9 % 3,926 17.1 % Natural Resources & Imaging2 14,075 11.5 % 9,909 9.5 % 4,166 42.0 % Total 122,090 100.0 % 104,501 100.0 % 17,589 16.8 % Acquired3 6,459 5.3 % 17,429 16.7 % (10,970 ) (62.9 )% (dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, Consolidated Gross Revenue 2025

%

2024

%

Change

% Change Building Infrastructure1 108,593 46.2 % 101,844 51.1 % 6,749 6.6 % Transportation 48,340 20.6 % 37,361 18.7 % 10,979 29.4 % Power and Utilities1 52,153 22.2 % 44,768 22.5 % 7,385 16.5 % Natural Resources & Imaging2 25,935 11.0 % 15,436 7.7 % 10,499 68.0 % Total 235,021 100.0 % 199,409 100.0 % 35,612 17.9 % Acquired3 11,476 4.9 % 26,435 13.3 % (14,959 ) (56.6 )%

1 Includes periodic reclassifications of revenue between categories from prior periods for consistency of presentation. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, $3.5 million and $6.8 million, respectively, of data center revenue were reclassified from Building Infrastructure to Power & Utilities.

2 Formerly Emerging Markets which represents environmental, mining, water resources, imaging and mapping, and other.

3 Acquired revenue in prior periods as previously reported; four quarters post-closing, acquired revenue is thereafter reclassified as organic for the purpose of calculating organic growth rates.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. ORGANIC GROWTH ANALYSIS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

% 2024

% Change

Organic +/- Gross Revenue, Organic 115,631 100.0 % 104,501 100.0 % 11,130 10.7 % Building Infrastructure 55,525 48.0 % 52,442 50.2 % 3,083 5.9 % Transportation 22,876 19.8 % 19,233 18.4 % 3,643 18.9 % Power and Utilities 24,495 21.2 % 22,917 21.9 % 1,578 6.9 % Natural Resources & Imaging 12,735 11.0 % 9,909 9.5 % 2,826 28.5 % For the Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

% 2024

% Change

Organic +/- Gross Revenue, Organic 223,545 100.0 % 199,409 100.0 % 24,136 12.1 % Building Infrastructure 107,155 48.0 % 101,844 51.1 % 5,311 5.2 % Transportation 44,123 19.7 % 37,361 18.7 % 6,762 18.1 % Power and Utilities 48,041 21.5 % 44,768 22.5 % 3,273 7.3 % Natural Resources & Imaging 24,226 10.8 % 15,436 7.7 % 8,790 56.9 % For the Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

% 2024

% Change

Organic +/- Net Revenue, Organic 101,890 100.0 % 93,981 100.0 % 7,909 8.4 % Building Infrastructure 50,398 49.4 % 48,533 51.6 % 1,865 3.8 % Transportation 18,724 18.4 % 15,507 16.5 % 3,217 20.7 % Power and Utilities 22,184 21.8 % 21,050 22.4 % 1,134 5.4 % Natural Resources & Imaging 10,584 10.4 % 8,891 9.5 % 1,693 19.0 % For the Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

% 2024

% Change

Organic +/- Net Revenue, Organic 197,252 100.0 % 179,671 100.0 % 17,581 9.8 % Building Infrastructure 98,104 49.8 % 94,620 52.6 % 3,484 3.7 % Transportation 35,994 18.2 % 30,341 16.9 % 5,653 18.6 % Power and Utilities 43,540 22.1 % 40,704 22.7 % 2,836 7.0 % Natural Resources & Imaging 19,614 9.9 % 14,006 7.8 % 5,608 40.0 %





BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.

GROSS BACKLOG BY CATEGORY AT JUNE 30, 2025

(Unaudited) Category Percentage Building Infrastructure1 40 % Transportation 31 % Power and Utilities1 21 % Natural Resources & Imaging 8 % TOTAL 100 %

1 includes reclassification of data center effective June 30, 2025.