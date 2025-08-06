Adverum Biotechnologies To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 5Th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the Investors section of Adverum's website at An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy to preserve sight for life in highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspirations of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians' offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, by overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit .
Corporate and Investor Inquiries:
Adverum Investor Relations
Email: ...
Media:
Jason Awe, Ph.D.
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Email: ...
