Voyager Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results

- APOE program added to pipeline; fourth asset in industry-leading Alzheimer's disease franchise -

- 11 partnered programs with potential for $2.6B in development-stage milestone payments -

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging genetics to treat neurological diseases, today reported second quarter 2025 financial and operating results.

“We firmly believe Voyager's science has the potential to drive transformative neurotherapeutics, and that the efficiencies we have created this year give us the runway to prove it,” said Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager.“We expect to have four programs in the clinic next year, and with our runway now extended into 2028, we are positioned to get well beyond multiple potential clinical inflection points.”

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights



Cash runway extended into 2028: In the first half of 2025, Voyager restructured to focus resources on achieving critical clinical data while continuing to build an industry-leading multi-modality neurotherapeutics pipeline. Based on current operating plans, the anticipated cost savings from these actions are expected to extend the company's cash runway into 2028, well beyond multiple clinical inflection points including:



VY7523 (anti-tau antibody): initial tau positron emission tomography (PET) data from clinical trial in Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients expected in the second half of 2026.



Potential for data from multiple gene therapy programs:





Neurocrine-partnered FA and GBA1 programs anticipated to enter clinical trials in 2026



VY1706 tau silencing gene therapy anticipated to enter a clinical trial in 2026

Critical third-party data from large Phase 2 studies of an anti-tau antibody and tau knockdown program expected in 2026, which have the potential to further validate tau as a target.

Wholly-owned AD franchise advanced and expanded:



VY7523 (anti-tau antibody): Dosing is ongoing in the third and final cohort of the multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial in AD patients.



VY1706 (tau silencing gene therapy): IND-enabling work is underway to support an IND and clinical trial initiation expected in 2026.



Anti-Aβ antibody gene therapy: preclinical data presented at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy's (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting.

Added APOE program for AD to pipeline: In June 2025, Voyager advanced a fourth wholly-owned Alzheimer's disease program into its pipeline. The new program combines an IV-delivered TRACERTM capsid with bifunctional payload to silence apolipoprotein E (APOE) in carriers of the high-risk APOE4 variant while delivering the protective APOE2 variant so as to maintain overall APOE levels.

Neurocrine partnership update: Neurocrine has guided that they expect to submit investigational new drug (IND) submissions in 2025 for the Friedreich's ataxia (FA) and GBA1 gene therapy programs, to support clinical trial initiations in 2026, provided the ongoing GLP toxicology studies support clinical development.

First peer-reviewed publication of ALPL published in Molecular Therapy: The publication outlined the generation of novel, cross-species AAV capsid VCAP-102 and the identification of alkaline phosphatase (ALPL) as the primary receptor used by VCAP-102 to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB). Presented VY1706 and capsid data at ASGCT 2025: Voyager shared eight presentations at ASGCT 2025, including oral presentations on VY1706 and immune-evading capsids .

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones



2025: Neurocrine anticipates IND submissions for partnered FA and GBA1 programs

2026: Neurocrine anticipates clinical trial initiations for partnered FA and GBA1 programs

2026: U.S. IND and Canadian CTA submissions anticipated for VY1706 for AD

2026: Clinical trial initiation anticipated for VY1706 for AD

2026: Potentially informative data read-outs expected for tau-targeting agents from multiple third parties H2 2026: Initial tau PET imaging data expected in MAD clinical trial of VY7523 in AD

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Collaboration Revenues: Voyager had collaboration revenue of $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $29.6 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreased revenue recognized under the Company's Neurocrine collaboration agreements as compared to the prior year period.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $31.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $34.5 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily due to non-recurring items in the prior year period, offset by increased employee-related costs.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2024. The slight increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increased employee-related costs.

Net Loss: Net loss was $33.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.1 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in net loss is due to the decrease in collaboration revenue recognized, as noted above. Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025, were $262 million.



Financial Guidance

Voyager is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet that supports the advancement and growth of its platform and pipeline. Based on Voyager's current operating plans, the company expects its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, along with anticipated collaboration reimbursements and interest income, to be sufficient to meet Voyager's planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2028. The Company has the potential to earn additional non-dilutive capital that is not assumed in the cash runway guidance of up to $2.6 billion in development milestone payments including up to $35 million from GBA and FA programs entering the clinic.

