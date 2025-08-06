Duolingo Reports 41% Revenue Growth, 46% Subscription Revenue Growth And Record Profitability In Second Quarter 2025 Raises Full-Year Guidance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 in a shareholder letter that is posted on its Investor Relations website at investors.duolingo.com .

“We exceeded our own high expectations for bookings and revenue this quarter, and did it while expanding profitability,” said Luis von Ahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Duolingo.“Engagement remained strong, and we've seen encouraging early signals from new product initiatives like our Energy mechanic and Chess course.”

“We believe we're still early in our user growth journey. We've delivered innovation while growing profitability-through strong performance across all subscription tiers, continued investment in our core product, and new subjects that help us increase engagement. We remain focused on building for long-term engagement and growth.”

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

