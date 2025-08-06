Usio Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|ACH and complementary services
|$
|5,192,224
|$
|3,894,330
|$
|1,297,894
|33
|%
|Credit card
|7,045,030
|7,261,268
|(216,238
|)
|(3
|)%
|Prepaid card services
|2,726,410
|3,673,418
|(947,008
|)
|(26
|)%
|Output Solutions
|4,642,901
|4,686,869
|(43,968
|)
|(1
|)%
|Interest - ACH and complementary services
|176,518
|190,233
|(13,715
|)
|(7
|)%
|Interest - Prepaid card services
|134,823
|334,624
|(199,801
|)
|(60
|)%
|Interest - Output Solutions
|43,084
|39,146
|3,938
|10
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|19,960,990
|$
|20,079,888
|$
|(118,898
|)
|(1
|)%
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|ACH and complementary services
|$
|10,236,741
|$
|7,776,064
|$
|2,460,677
|32
|%
|Credit card
|14,923,724
|14,822,002
|101,722
|1
|%
|Prepaid card services
|5,633,861
|7,014,642
|(1,380,781
|)
|(20
|)%
|Output Solutions
|10,375,768
|10,224,792
|150,976
|1
|%
|Interest - ACH and complementary services
|400,647
|401,873
|(1,226
|)
|(0
|)%
|Interest - Prepaid card services
|317,484
|737,365
|(419,881
|)
|(57
|)%
|Interest - Output Solutions
|81,815
|73,536
|8,279
|11
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|41,970,040
|$
|41,050,274
|$
|919,766
|2
|%
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 was $5.1 million compared to $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, while gross margins (defined as gross profit as a percentage of revenues) were 25.8%, increasing from 23.9% in the same period a year ago. This was primarily due to growth from our high margin line of business, ACH and complementary services, as well as improving margins across our business.
Selling, general and administrative expenses, "SG&A", were $4.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year period. This was primarily related to several one-time expenses related to sponsorship and marketing events, alongside annual insurance renewals, professional fees, and other one-time expense accruals incurred during the period, including franchise taxes paid to the State of Texas. We believe that these expenses will decline in future quarters or, in the case of the franchise tax, are annual expenses, and that total SG&A expenses in the remainder of the year will only be nominally increased.
For the quarter, we reported an operating loss of $0.4 million compared to an operating loss of $0.2 million for the same quarter a year ago primarily due to increased SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $0.5 million for the quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.8 million for the same quarter a year ago. Net loss in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was approximately $0.4 million, or ($0.01) per share, compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per share, for the same period in the prior year. The second quarter of 2024 included $0.3 million in other income related to the employee retention tax credit under the CARES Act.
Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $42.0 million, up 2% compared to the prior year period, with revenues increasing in all business lines except our prepaid card services business line.
Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $9.9 million compared to $9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, while gross margins were 23.7%, up from 23.5% in the same period a year ago. Gross profits were up primarily due to increased total revenues, combined with slightly increased overall margins related to growth in our high margin ACH and complementary services revenues.
Selling, general and administrative, "SG&A", expenses were $8.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up 9% compared to $8.1 million in the prior year period. This was primarily related to several one-time expenses related to sponsorship and marketing events, alongside annual insurance renewals, professional fees, and other one-time expense accruals incurred during the six-month period, including franchise taxes paid to the State of Texas. We believe that these expenses will decline in future quarters and that total SG&A expenses in the remainder of the year will only be nominally increased.
For the six months ended June 30, 2025, we reported an operating loss of $0.6 million compared to an operating loss of $0.5 million for the same period a year ago due to increased SG&A expenses. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $0.5 million for the quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.8 million for the same period a year ago. Net loss in the six months ended June 30, 2025 was approximately $0.6 million, or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million, or ($0.0) per share, for the same period in the prior year, primarily attributable to the presence of $0.3 million in other income related to the employee retention tax credit received in the prior year period, distributed under the CARES Act.
Operating Cash Flows were increased to $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $0.5 million in the same period a year ago. The difference was driven primarily by a reduction in accounts receivable.
We continue to be in solid financial condition with $7.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2025, a $0.6 million decrease in cash balances over the first six months of the year while over $700,000 was utilized to repurchase shares in the period.
Upcoming Investor Events
| Virtual Events
|August 11 – 13
|Oppenheimer 28 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
| In Person Events
|September 8 – 10
|H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference
| Lotte Hotel, New York, New York
|October 19 – 21
|LD Micro Main Event XIX
|Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, California
1 Please see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below
Conference Call and Webcast
Usio's management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 4:30 pm Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-888-999-6281. International callers should call + 1-848-280-6550. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the Company's website at .
A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 20, 2025. The replay can be accessed via the Company's website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 9584705.
About Usio, Inc.
Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas. Websites: , , and Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.
Comparisons
Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons and growth rates represent year-over-year comparisons, with the quarterly period of this year compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure, as defined in Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business.
- The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as costs related to acquisitions.
Management believes presenting Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded.
Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue, net income, or cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this non-GAAP financial measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.
1 Please see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Below
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy and any guidance for future periods. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "should," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearing House network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future could affect, the Company's businesses and financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this press release are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such assumptions will prove to be correct. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Contact:
Paul Manley
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
...
612-834-1804
| USIO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,506,411
|$
|8,056,891
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,891,594
|5,053,639
|Accounts receivable, tax credit
|-
|1,494,612
|Settlement processing assets
|62,891,265
|47,104,006
|Prepaid card load assets
|13,064,060
|25,648,688
|Customer deposits
|1,988,314
|1,918,805
|Inventory
|380,457
|403,796
|Prepaid expenses and other
|1,105,527
|585,500
|Current assets before merchant reserves
|91,827,628
|90,265,937
|Merchant reserves
|4,995,101
|4,890,101
|Total current assets
|96,822,729
|95,156,038
|Property and equipment, net
|3,417,606
|3,194,818
|Other assets:
|Intangibles, net
|445,353
|881,346
|Deferred tax asset, net
|4,580,440
|4,580,440
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,727,842
|3,037,928
|Other assets
|357,877
|357,877
|Total other assets
|8,111,512
|8,857,591
|Total Assets
|$
|108,351,847
|$
|107,208,447
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|632,736
|$
|1,256,819
|Accrued expenses
|2,564,191
|3,366,925
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|630,193
|612,680
|Equipment loan, current portion
|151,689
|147,581
|Settlement processing obligations
|62,891,265
|47,104,006
|Prepaid card load obligations
|13,064,060
|25,648,688
|Customer deposits
|1,988,314
|1,918,805
|Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations
|81,922,448
|80,055,504
|Merchant reserve obligations
|4,995,101
|4,890,101
|Total current liabilities
|86,917,549
|84,945,605
|Non-current liabilities:
|Equipment loan, net of current portion
|495,426
|571,862
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|2,206,021
|2,534,017
|Total liabilities
|89,618,996
|88,051,484
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 30,235,512 and 29,902,415 issued, and 26,475,698 and 26,609,651 outstanding at June 30, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024, respectively
|30,235
|198,317
|Additional paid-in capital
|100,183,033
|99,676,457
|Treasury stock, at cost; 3,759,814 and 3,292,764 shares at June 30, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(6,478,890
|)
|(5,770,592
|)
|Deferred compensation
|(6,367,247
|)
|(6,914,563
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(68,634,280
|)
|(68,032,656
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|18,732,851
|19,156,963
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|108,351,847
|$
|107,208,447
| USIO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|19,960,990
|$
|20,079,888
|$
|41,970,040
|$
|41,050,274
|Cost of services
|14,820,921
|15,280,074
|32,020,828
|31,396,765
|Gross profit
|5,140,069
|4,799,814
|9,949,212
|9,653,509
|Operating expenses:
|Stock-based compensation
|434,255
|460,061
|844,317
|959,334
|SG&A
|4,638,185
|4,000,845
|8,781,080
|8,061,070
|Depreciation and amortization
|464,599
|547,849
|960,369
|1,124,003
|Total operating expenses
|5,537,039
|5,008,755
|10,585,766
|10,144,407
|Operating (loss)
|(396,970
|)
|(208,941
|)
|(636,554
|)
|(490,898
|)
|Other income and (expense):
|Interest income
|110,908
|107,270
|189,919
|222,624
|Other income
|-
|261,413
|-
|261,413
|Interest expense
|(11,735
|)
|(14,250
|)
|(23,578
|)
|(27,835
|)
|Other income, net
|99,173
|354,433
|166,341
|456,202
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(297,797
|)
|145,492
|(470,213
|)
|(34,696
|)
|State income tax expense
|68,857
|70,000
|131,411
|140,000
|Income tax expense
|68,857
|70,000
|131,411
|140,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(366,654
|)
|$
|75,492
|$
|(601,624
|)
|$
|(174,696
|)
|(Loss) Per Share
|Basic income (loss) per common share:
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted income (loss) per common share:
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|26,456,411
|26,534,407
|26,577,052
|26,454,848
|Diluted
|26,456,411
|26,534,407
|26,577,052
|26,454,848
| USIO, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Operating Activities
|Net (loss)
|$
|(601,624
|)
|$
|(174,696
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation & Amortization
|960,369
|1,124,003
|Employee stock-based compensation
|844,317
|959,334
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|162,045
|69,599
|Accounts receivable, tax credit
|1,494,612
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(520,027
|)
|(375,092
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|310,086
|236,367
|Other assets
|-
|15,072
|Inventory
|23,339
|15,795
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(1,426,817
|)
|(649,684
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(310,483
|)
|(246,945
|)
|Merchant reserves
|105,000
|(458,256
|)
|Customer deposits
|69,509
|(57,725
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,110,326
|457,772
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(73,925
|)
|(53,892
|)
|Capitalized labor for internal use software
|(673,242
|)
|(401,165
|)
|Net cash (used in) investing activities
|(747,167
|)
|(455,057
|)
|Financing Activities
|Payments on equipment loan
|(72,328
|)
|(36,868
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|41,496
|10,510
|Purchases of treasury stock
|(708,298
|)
|(149,769
|)
|Assets held for customers
|3,202,631
|2,701,326
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|2,463,501
|2,525,199
|Change in cash, cash equivalents, settlement processing assets, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves
|2,826,660
|2,527,914
|Cash, cash equivalents, settlement processing assets, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year
|87,618,491
|90,810,089
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, Settlement Processing Assets, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Period
|$
|90,445,151
|$
|93,338,003
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|23,578
|$
|27,835
|Income taxes
|438,000
|303,000
|Non-cash financing activity:
|Issuance of deferred stock compensation
|-
|1,497,300
| USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
|Common Stock
|Additional Paid- In
|Treasury
|Deferred
|Accumulated
|Total Stockholders'
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Stock
|Compensation
|Deficit
|Equity
|Balance at December 31, 2024
|29,902,415
|$
|198,317
|$
|99,676,457
|$
|(5,770,592
|)
|$
|(6,914,563
|)
|$
|(68,032,656
|)
|$
|19,156,963
|Adjustment to par value of common stock
|-
|(168,415
|)
|168,415
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan
|128,053
|128
|136,276
|-
|-
|-
|136,404
|Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|7,887
|8
|11,507
|-
|-
|-
|11,515
|Deferred compensation amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|273,658
|-
|273,658
|Purchase of treasury stock costs
|-
|-
|-
|(351,640
|)
|-
|-
|(351,640
|)
|Net (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(234,970
|)
|(234,970
|)
|Balance at March 31, 2025
|30,038,355
|$
|30,038
|$
|99,992,655
|$
|(6,122,232
|)
|$
|(6,640,905
|)
|$
|(68,267,626
|)
|$
|18,991,930
|Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan
|176,622
|177
|160,420
|-
|-
|-
|160,597
|Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|20,535
|20
|29,958
|-
|-
|-
|29,978
|Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deferred compensation amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|273,658
|-
|273,658
|Purchase of treasury stock costs
|-
|-
|-
|(356,658
|)
|-
|-
|(356,658
|)
|Net income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(366,654
|)
|(366,654
|)
|Balance at June 30, 2025
|30,235,512
|$
|30,235
|$
|100,183,033
|$
|(6,478,890
|)
|$
|(6,367,247
|)
|$
|(68,634,280
|)
|$
|18,732,851
|Balance at December 31, 2023
|28,671,606
|$
|197,087
|$
|97,479,830
|$
|(4,362,150
|)
|$
|(6,907,775
|)
|$
|(71,338,153
|)
|$
|15,068,839
|Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan
|107,600
|107
|153,118
|-
|-
|-
|153,225
|Deferred compensation amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|346,047
|-
|346,047
|Purchase of treasury stock costs
|-
|-
|-
|(44,823
|)
|-
|-
|(44,823
|)
|Net (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(250,188
|)
|(250,188
|)
|Balance at March 31, 2024
|28,779,206
|$
|197,194
|$
|97,632,948
|$
|(4,406,973
|)
|$
|(6,561,728
|)
|$
|(71,588,341
|)
|$
|15,273,100
|Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan
|994,049
|994
|1,610,320
|-
|(1,497,300
|)
|-
|114,014
|Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
|6,180
|6
|10,504
|-
|-
|-
|10,510
|Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest
|(15,000
|)
|(15
|)
|(31,305
|)
|-
|31,320
|-
|-
|Deferred compensation amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|346,048
|-
|346,048
|Purchase of treasury stock costs
|-
|-
|-
|(104,946
|)
|-
|-
|(104,946
|)
|Net income for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|75,492
|75,492
|Balance at June 30, 2024
|29,764,435
|$
|198,179
|$
|99,222,467
|$
|(4,511,919
|)
|$
|(7,681,660
|)
|$
|(71,512,849
|)
|$
|15,714,218
| RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reconciliation from Operating (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Operating (loss)
|$
|(396,970
|)
|$
|(208,941
|)
|$
|(636,554
|)
|$
|(490,898
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|464,599
|547,849
|960,369
|1,124,003
|EBITDA
|67,629
|338,908
|323,815
|633,105
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net
|434,255
|460,061
|844,317
|959,334
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|501,884
|$
|798,969
|$
|1,168,132
|$
|1,592,439
|Adjusted EBITDA margins
|2.5
|%
|4.0
|%
|2.8
|%
|3.9
|%
