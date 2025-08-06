GEN Restaurant Group Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|55,041
|$
|53,860
|112,377
|$
|104,620
|Restaurant operating expenses:
|Food cost
|18,623
|17,700
|37,885
|34,668
|Payroll and benefits
|16,561
|16,362
|34,749
|32,514
|Occupancy expenses
|5,121
|4,389
|10,212
|8,682
|Operating expenses
|5,905
|5,358
|11,831
|10,457
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,221
|1,706
|4,214
|3,243
|Pre-opening costs
|2,051
|1,645
|4,699
|3,547
|Total restaurant operating expenses
|50,482
|47,160
|103,590
|93,111
|General and administrative
|6,403
|5,058
|12,773
|9,731
|Depreciation and amortization - corporate
|36
|29
|70
|57
|Total costs and expenses
|56,921
|52,247
|116,433
|102,899
|(Loss) income from operations
|(1,880
|)
|1,613
|(4,056
|)
|1,721
|Employee retention credits
|313
|200
|313
|200
|Gain on remeasurement of previously held interest
|-
|-
|-
|3,402
|Other income (loss)
|(300
|)
|-
|(300
|)
|-
|Gain (loss) on foreign currency
|(14
|)
|-
|(14
|)
|-
|Interest income (expense), net
|67
|262
|127
|538
|Equity in income (loss) of equity method investee
|-
|-
|-
|(17
|)
|Net (loss) income before income taxes
|(1,814
|)
|2,075
|(3,930
|)
|5,844
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(116
|)
|11
|(268
|)
|83
|Net (loss) income
|(1,698
|)
|2,064
|(3,662
|)
|5,761
|Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
|(1,437
|)
|1,787
|(3,100
|)
|4,990
|Net (loss) income attributable to GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.
|(261
|)
|277
|(562
|)
|771
|Net (loss) income attributable to Class A common stock per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(261
|)
|277
|$
|(562
|)
|771
|Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted
|5,132
|4,572
|5,073
|4,446
|Net (loss) income per share of Class A common stock -basic and diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|0.17
Selected Balance Sheet Data and Selected Operating Data
(in thousands, except restaurants and percentages)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(amounts in thousands)
|Selected Balance Sheet Data:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|9,610
|$
|23,675
|Total assets
|$
|246,327
|$
|240,415
|Total liabilities
|$
|203,801
|$
|194,798
|Total Stockholders' equity
|$
|41,026
|$
|44,117
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|(amounts in thousands, except percentages)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Selected Operating Data
|Restaurants at end of period
|50
|40
|50
|40
|Comparable restaurant sales performance
|(7.2
|)%
|(5.6
|)%
|(4.4
|)%
|(3.8
|)%
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,698
|)
|$
|2,064
|$
|(3,662
|)
|$
|5,761
|Net (loss) income margin
|(3.1
|)%
|3.8
|%
|(3.3
|)%
|5.5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,854
|$
|4,875
|$
|3,104
|$
|7,839
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|3.4
|%
|9.1
|%
|2.8
|%
|7.5
|%
|(Loss) income from operations
|$
|(1,880
|)
|$
|1,613
|$
|(4,056
|)
|$
|1,721
|(Loss) income from operations margin
|(3.4
|)%
|3.0
|%
|(3.6
|)%
|1.6
|%
|Restaurant level Adjusted EBITDA
|8,958
|10,243
|17,918
|18,675
|Restaurant level Adjusted EBITDA margin
|16.3
|%
|19.0
|%
|15.9
|%
|17.9
|%
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands, except percentages)
|(amounts in thousands, except percentages)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|EBITDA:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,698
|)
|$
|2,064
|$
|(3,662
|)
|$
|5,761
|Net (loss) income Margin
|(3.1
|)%
|3.8
|%
|(3.3
|)%
|5.5
|%
|Interest income, net
|(67
|)
|(262
|)
|(127
|)
|(538
|)
|(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|(116
|)
|11
|(268
|)
|83
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,257
|1,735
|4,284
|3,300
|EBITDA
|$
|376
|$
|3,548
|$
|227
|$
|8,606
|EBITDA Margin
|0.7
|%
|6.6
|%
|0.2
|%
|8.2
|%
|Adjustments to EBITDA:
|EBITDA
|$
|376
|$
|3,548
|$
|227
|$
|8,606
|Stock-based compensation expense(1)
|734
|759
|1,468
|1,518
|Litigation Accrual(2)
|300
|-
|300
|-
|Employee retention credits(3)
|(313
|)
|(200
|)
|(313
|)
|(200
|)
|Gain on remeasurement of previously held interest(4)
|-
|-
|-
|(3,402
|)
|Non-cash lease expense(5)
|127
|192
|218
|376
|Non-cash lease expense related to pre-opening costs(6)
|630
|576
|1,204
|941
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,854
|$
|4,875
|$
|3,104
|$
|7,839
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|3.4
|%
|9.1
|%
|2.8
|%
|7.5
|%
| Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands, except percentages; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Loss) income from Operations
|$
|(1,880
|)
|$
|1,613
|$
|(4,056
|)
|$
|1,721
|(Loss) Income Margin from Operations
|(3.4
|)%
|3.0
|%
|(3.6
|)%
|1.6
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,257
|1,735
|4,284
|3,300
|Pre-opening costs
|2,051
|1,645
|4,699
|3,547
|General and administrative
|6,403
|5,058
|12,773
|9,731
|Non-cash lease expense
|127
|192
|218
|376
|Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,958
|$
|10,243
|$
|17,918
|$
|18,675
| Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA Margin
| %
| %
| %
| %
(1) Stock-based compensation expense: During all periods presented, we incurred expenses related to the granting of restricted stock units to employees.
(2) Litigation accrual: This is an accrual in 2025 related to a specific litigation claim.
(3) Employee retention credits: These are refundable credits recognized under the CARES Act.
(4) Gain on remeasurement of previously held interest: During the first quarter of 2024, we reported a one-time, non-recurring, gain on the acquisition of GKBH restaurants.
(5) Non-cash lease expense: This reflects the extent to which lease expense is greater than or less than contractual rent paid.
(6) Non-cash lease expense related to pre-opening costs: Costs for stores in development in which the lease expense is greater than the contractual rent.
| Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income EPS
(in thousands, except percentages; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(1,698
|)
|$
|2,064
|$
|(3,662
|)
|$
|5,761
|Pre-opening costs
|2,051
|1,645
|4,699
|3,547
|Gain on remeasurement of previously held interest
|-
|-
|-
|(3,402
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|734
|759
|1,468
|1,518
|Legal settlement
|300
|-
|300
|-
|Tax impact of adjustments
|(143
|)
|(97
|)
|(299
|)
|(76
|)
|Adjusted Net income
|1,244
|4,371
|2,506
|7,348
|Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|1,052
|3,786
|2,120
|6,363
|Adjusted net income attributable to GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.
|192
|586
|386
|985
|Adjusted Net income attributable to Class A common stock per share - basic and diluted
|$
|192
|$
|586
|$
|386
|$
|985
|Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted
|5,132
|4,572
|5,073
|4,446
|Adjusted Net income per share of Class A common stock - basic and diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.22
