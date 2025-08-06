Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Talkspace To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference


2025-08-06 04:17:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference, being held in Boston, including a fireside chat on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 1:30pm ET. A webcast link will be available on Talkspace's Investor Relations Website: .

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace's core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Most Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit .

Contacts

For Investors:
ICR Healthcare
...

For Media:
Talkspace Communications Team
...


