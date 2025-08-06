Snail, Inc. Sets Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call For Wednesday, August 13, 2025 At 4:30 P.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Snail Games management will host the conference call and webcast, followed by a question-and-answer period. Participants may listen to the live webcast and replay via the link here or on the Company's investor relations website at .

