Open Lending Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|230,659
|$
|243,164
|Restricted cash
|10,678
|10,760
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,406
|5,055
|Current contract assets, net
|14,553
|9,973
|Income tax receivable
|3,576
|3,558
|Other current assets
|3,230
|3,215
|Total current assets
|267,102
|275,725
|Property and equipment, net
|586
|729
|Capitalized software development costs, net
|5,123
|5,386
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|3,478
|3,878
|Contract assets
|14,895
|5,094
|Other assets
|5,477
|5,556
|Total assets
|$
|296,661
|$
|296,368
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|481
|$
|953
|Accrued expenses
|7,954
|5,166
|Current portion of debt
|7,500
|7,500
|Third-party claims administration liability
|10,724
|10,797
|Current portion of excess profit share receipts
|18,410
|19,346
|Other current liabilities
|2,072
|3,490
|Total current liabilities
|47,141
|47,252
|Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
|128,640
|132,217
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,839
|3,273
|Excess profit share receipts
|31,966
|28,210
|Other liabilities
|7,128
|7,329
|Total liabilities
|217,714
|218,281
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 118,172,477 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 119,350,001 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|1,282
|1,282
|Additional paid-in capital
|495,415
|502,664
|Accumulated deficit
|(327,108
|)
|(328,759
|)
|Treasury stock at cost, 10,025,708 shares at June 30, 2025 and 8,848,184 shares at December 31, 2024
|(90,642
|)
|(97,100
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|78,947
|78,087
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|296,661
|$
|296,368
| OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Program fees
|$
|14,933
|$
|14,836
|$
|30,143
|$
|29,145
|Profit share
|7,969
|9,333
|14,699
|23,215
|Claims administration and other service fees
|2,408
|2,558
|4,861
|5,112
|Total revenue
|25,310
|26,727
|49,703
|57,472
|Cost of services
|5,509
|5,713
|11,593
|11,463
|Gross profit
|19,801
|21,014
|38,110
|46,009
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|11,964
|11,745
|22,862
|23,724
|Selling and marketing
|4,146
|4,149
|8,528
|8,363
|Research and development
|2,515
|1,130
|4,782
|2,609
|Total operating expenses
|18,625
|17,024
|36,172
|34,696
|Operating income
|1,176
|3,990
|1,938
|11,313
|Interest expense
|(2,419
|)
|(2,736
|)
|(5,008
|)
|(5,506
|)
|Interest income
|2,357
|3,086
|4,857
|6,057
|Income before income taxes
|1,114
|4,340
|1,787
|11,864
|Income tax expense
|80
|1,438
|136
|3,875
|Net income
|$
|1,034
|$
|2,902
|$
|1,651
|$
|7,989
|Net income per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.07
|Diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.07
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|118,866
|119,206
|119,157
|119,066
|Diluted
|119,003
|119,331
|119,645
|119,388
| OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|1,651
|$
|7,989
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Share-based compensation
|4,180
|4,222
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,134
|787
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|206
|214
|Non-cash operating lease cost
|400
|327
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|3,857
|Other
|149
|37
|Changes in operating assets & liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|649
|177
|Contract assets, net
|(14,381
|)
|(4,417
|)
|Excess profit share receipts
|2,820
|-
|Other current and non-current assets
|30
|(2,885
|)
|Accounts payable
|(472
|)
|524
|Accrued expenses
|2,787
|191
|Income tax receivable, net
|47
|843
|Operating lease liabilities
|(384
|)
|(307
|)
|Third-party claims administration liability
|(73
|)
|(1,982
|)
|Other current and non-current liabilities
|(1,733
|)
|22
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(2,990
|)
|9,599
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(56
|)
|(51
|)
|Capitalized software development costs
|(778
|)
|(1,677
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(834
|)
|(1,728
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payments on term loans
|(3,750
|)
|(938
|)
|Shares repurchased
|(3,952
|)
|-
|Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units
|(1,061
|)
|(1,137
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(8,763
|)
|(2,075
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(12,587
|)
|5,796
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|253,924
|246,669
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|241,337
|$
|252,465
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|4,819
|$
|6,260
|Income tax paid (refunded), net
|89
|(825
|)
| OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except margin data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|1,034
|$
|2,902
|$
|1,651
|$
|7,989
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Interest (income) expense, net
|62
|(350
|)
|151
|(551
|)
|Income tax expense
|80
|1,438
|136
|3,875
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|590
|415
|1,134
|787
|Share-based compensation
|2,334
|2,368
|4,180
|4,222
|Total adjustments
|3,066
|3,871
|5,601
|8,333
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,100
|$
|6,773
|$
|7,252
|$
|16,322
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|16.2
|%
|25.3
|%
|14.6
|%
|28.4
|%
