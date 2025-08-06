Mediaalpha Reaches Settlement With FTC
|Transaction Value ($ in millions)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|H2 2025
|$ Increase (Decrease) year over year
|$(9)
|$(16)
|$(55) to $(60)
|% Change year over year (at the midpoint)
|(20)%
|(41)%
|(61)%
|Contribution ($ in millions)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|H2 2025
|$ Increase (Decrease) year over year
|$(3)
|$(4)
|$(11) to $(13)
|% Change year over year (at the midpoint)
|(32)%
|(63)%
|(79)%
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
The Company will report its second quarter 2025 financial results and hold an investor call today (Wednesday, August 6, 2025) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at which time it will discuss the FTC settlement, provide a review of the quarter and issue its outlook for the third quarter of 2025.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the Company's expectation that the settlement terms will not have a material impact on its core Property & Casualty and Medicare operations; its expectations regarding the long-term growth outlook for the Company's core Property & Casualty and Medicare business, driven by secular tailwinds, the efficiency of its marketplace model, and its continued focus on innovation, and that such factors will continue to produce strong, sustainable and profitable growth for MediaAlpha for years to come; the Company's expectation that the settlement payments will not impact the Company's ability to operate its business in the normal course and the Company will remain in full compliance with the terms of its credit agreement; and the expected impact of the settlement on the Company's under-65 Transaction Value and Contribution. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“may,”“should,”“could,”“predict,”“potential,”“believe,”“will likely result,”“expect,”“continue,”“will,”“anticipate,”“seek,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“projection,”“would,” and“outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in MediaAlpha's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed on February 24, 2025 and the Forms 10-Q filed on April 30, 2025 and to be filed on or about August 6, 2025. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. MediaAlpha disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.
About MediaAlpha
We believe we are the insurance industry's leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and transacted nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in our marketplaces in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $1.9 billion in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries over the last twelve months ended June 30, 2025. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Denise Garcia
Hayflower Partners
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment