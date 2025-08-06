Evercommerce Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| EverCommerce Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|151,060
|$
|135,782
| Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2.7 million and $2.3 million at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|35,102
|31,090
|Contract assets
|15,595
|12,839
|Assets held for sale
|48,336
|11,422
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|29,180
|27,181
|Total current assets
|279,273
|218,314
|Property and equipment, net
|5,790
|6,129
|Capitalized software, net
|48,180
|41,595
|Other non-current assets
|34,513
|36,127
|Non-current assets held for sale
|-
|44,779
|Intangible assets, net
|184,044
|211,172
|Goodwill
|867,205
|863,152
|Total assets
|1,419,005
|1,421,268
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,948
|$
|6,599
|Accrued expenses and other
|58,551
|50,840
|Deferred revenue
|23,155
|22,107
|Customer deposits
|13,049
|11,382
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|5,500
|5,500
|Liabilities held for sale
|12,718
|14,298
|Total current liabilities
|117,921
|110,726
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred financing costs
|520,294
|522,442
|Other non-current liabilities
|36,812
|36,301
|Non-current liabilities held for sale
|-
|973
|Total liabilities
|675,027
|670,442
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
| Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or
outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
| Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized and 182,188,973 and
183,725,236 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|2
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(9,832
|)
|(14,318
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,414,432
|1,426,206
|Accumulated deficit
|(660,624
|)
|(661,064
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|743,978
|750,826
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,419,005
|$
|1,421,268
| EverCommerce Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Subscription and transaction fees
|$
|142,841
|$
|135,684
|$
|280,620
|$
|269,066
|Other
|5,174
|4,839
|9,668
|9,309
|Total revenues
|148,015
|140,523
|290,288
|278,375
|Operating expenses:
| Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
presented separately below)
|33,395
|31,561
|64,583
|63,062
|Sales and marketing
|30,611
|28,959
|59,394
|56,523
|Product development
|19,497
|19,228
|39,460
|38,534
|General and administrative
|32,121
|32,712
|63,402
|64,353
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,589
|19,901
|33,357
|40,805
|Loss on held for sale and impairments
|-
|459
|85
|11,691
|Total operating expenses
|132,213
|132,820
|260,281
|274,968
|Operating income
|15,802
|7,703
|30,007
|3,407
|Interest and other expense, net
|(8,798
|)
|(9,552
|)
|(21,557
|)
|(15,343
|)
| Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income
tax expense
|7,004
|(1,849
|)
|8,450
|(11,936
|)
|Income tax expense
|(1,243
|)
|(703
|)
|(1,755
|)
|(6,626
|)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|5,761
|(2,552
|)
|6,695
|(18,562
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|2,392
|(824
|)
|(6,255
|)
|(1,138
|)
|Net income (loss)
|8,153
|(3,376
|)
|440
|(19,700
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net
|4,009
|942
|4,486
|(2,593
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|12,162
|$
|(2,434
|)
|$
|4,926
|$
|(22,293
|)
| Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Discontinued operations
|0.01
|-
|(0.04
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Total
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.11
|)
| Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common
stockholders:
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.10
|)
|Discontinued operations
|0.01
|-
|(0.04
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Total
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.11
|)
| Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in
computing net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|182,600,189
|185,182,906
|183,031,556
|185,907,621
|Diluted
|184,240,814
|185,182,906
|184,838,467
|185,907,621
| EverCommerce Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows provided by operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|440
|$
|(19,700
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|34,549
|44,889
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,210
|12,030
|Deferred taxes
|136
|5,609
|Amortization of deferred financing costs and non-cash interest
|806
|818
|Loss on held for sale and impairments
|9,106
|11,690
|Bad debt expense
|2,365
|2,283
|Loss (gain) on interest rate swap valuation adjustments
|6,007
|(5,848
|)
|Other non-cash items
|(58
|)
|694
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(8,065
|)
|(10,040
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(4,634
|)
|(2,731
|)
|Other non-current assets
|(552
|)
|(46
|)
|Accounts payable
|(2,702
|)
|2,721
|Accrued expenses and other
|6,896
|(7,360
|)
|Deferred revenue
|2,007
|3,372
|Other non-current liabilities
|(3,852
|)
|(1,165
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|57,659
|37,216
|Cash flows used in investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(992
|)
|(1,036
|)
|Capitalization of software costs
|(12,668
|)
|(8,718
|)
| Proceeds from disposition of fitness solutions, net of transaction costs, cash and restricted
cash
|(85
|)
|1,228
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(13,745
|)
|(8,526
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities:
|Payments on long-term debt
|(2,750
|)
|(2,750
|)
|Exercise of stock options, net
|6,212
|2,839
|Proceeds from common stock issuance for Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|1,562
|1,755
|Employee taxes paid for RSU withholdings
|(2,997
|)
|-
|Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|(31,603
|)
|(36,034
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(29,576
|)
|(34,190
|)
|Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
|940
|(638
|)
| Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash
and restricted cash classified as held for sale
|15,278
|(6,138
|)
| Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash and restricted cash classified as held
for sale:
|Beginning of period
|135,782
|96,179
|End of period
|$
|151,060
|$
|90,041
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|18,244
|$
|23,048
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|2,561
|$
|3,199
| EverCommerce Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics
(unaudited)
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| (in thousands)
|Pro Forma Revenue:
|Revenue
|$
|148,015
|$
|140,523
|$
|290,288
|$
|278,375
|Less disposition revenue (1)
|-
|(2,712
|)
|-
|(8,115
|)
|Pro Forma Revenue
|$
|148,015
|$
|137,811
|$
|290,288
|$
|270,260
|(1) Disposition revenue excludes revenue associated with fitness solutions (see the Pro Forma Revenue and Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate definition under Non-GAAP financial measures and Key Performance Metrics).
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| (in thousands)
|Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue:
|Subscription and transaction fees revenue
|$
|142,841
|$
|135,684
|$
|280,620
|$
|269,066
|Less disposition revenue (1)
|-
|(2,688
|)
|-
|(8,013
|)
|Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue
|$
|142,841
|$
|132,996
|$
|280,620
|$
|261,053
|(1) Disposition revenue excludes revenue associated with fitness solutions (see the Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue and Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue Growth Rate definition under Non-GAAP financial measures and Key Performance Metrics).
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| (in thousands)
|Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit:
|Gross profit from continuing operations
|$
|110,067
|$
|103,804
|$
|216,500
|$
|204,688
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,553
|5,158
|9,205
|10,625
|Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations
|$
|114,620
|$
|108,962
|$
|225,705
|$
|215,313
| Three months ended
June 30,
| Six months ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| (in thousands)
| Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted
EBITDA:
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|5,761
|$
|(2,552
|)
|$
|6,695
|$
|(18,562
|)
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Interest and other expense, net
|8,798
|9,552
|21,557
|15,343
|Income tax expense
|1,243
|703
|1,755
|6,626
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,589
|19,901
|33,357
|40,805
|Other amortization
|1,541
|1,321
|3,023
|2,632
|Stock-based compensation expense
|8,072
|6,247
|14,827
|11,657
|Transaction-related and other non-recurring or unusual costs
|2,953
|4,261
|8,688
|19,582
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|44,957
|$
|39,433
|$
|89,902
|$
|78,083
