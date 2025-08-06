Magnite Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contribution ex-TAC(1) Grows 10% Year-Over-Year Contribution ex-TAC(1) from CTV Grows 14% Year-Over-Year NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Q2 2025 Highlights:

Revenue of $173.3 million, up 6% year-over-year

Contribution ex-TAC(1) of $162.0 million, up 10% year-over-year, exceeded guidance of $154 to $160 million

Contribution ex-TAC(1) attributable to CTV of $71.5 million, up 14% year-over-year (15% excluding political), at the high end of the guidance range of $70 to $72 million

Contribution ex-TAC(1) attributable to DV+ of $90.4 million, up 8% year-over-year, exceeded guidance of $84 to $88 million, marking twenty consecutive quarters of growth

Net income of $11.1 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.01 per share for Q2 2024

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $54.4 million, up 22% year-over-year, representing a 34% Adjusted EBITDA margin(2), compared to Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $44.7 million or a 30% margin in Q2 2024

Non-GAAP earnings per share(1) of $0.20, compared to non-GAAP earnings per share(1) of $0.14 for Q2 2024 Operating cash flow(3) of $33.9 million Q3 2025 Expectations:

Total Contribution ex-TAC(1) to be between $161 million and $165 million

Contribution ex-TAC(1) attributable to CTV to be between $71 million and $73 million (representing growth of 10% to 13% or 17% to 20% excluding political)

Contribution ex-TAC(1) attributable to DV+ to be between $90 million and $92 million (representing growth of 6% to 8%) Adjusted EBITDA operating expenses(4) to be between $109 million and $111 million Reinstating previous full-year 2025 expectations:

Total Contribution ex-TAC(1) growth above 10%

Excluding political, total Contribution ex-TAC(1) growth in the mid-teens

Mid-teens percentage growth of Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Increasing Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) expansion to at least 150 basis points, from 100 basis points previously High-teens to 20% growth in free cash flow(5)

“We delivered total top-line results and Adjusted EBITDA that exceeded our guidance for the second quarter, with significant upside from DV+. We see acceleration in second-half 2025 growth in both CTV and DV+, despite some continued uncertainty related to the macro environment. In CTV, our growth was fueled by new and expanded partnerships, entry of SMB advertisers, our critical role in buyer marketplaces and success in live sports. The growth profile of DV+ is also improving as a result of progress on the partner and product side, even prior to benefits from any remedies resulting from the antitrust ruling against Google,” said Michael G. Barrett, CEO of Magnite.



Second Quarter 2025 Results Summary (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change

Favorable/ (Unfavorable) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change

Favorable/ (Unfavorable) Revenue $173.3 $162.9 6% $329.1 $312.2 5% Gross profit $108.4 $100.3 8% $201.4 $183.7 10% Contribution ex-TAC(1) $162.0 $146.8 10% $307.8 $277.3 11% Net income (loss) $11.1 ($1.1) NM $1.5 ($18.8) NM Adjusted EBITDA(1) $54.4 $44.7 22% $91.2 $69.8 31% Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 34% 30% 4 ppt 30% 25% 5 ppt Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.08 ($0.01) NM $0.01 ($0.13) NM Non-GAAP earnings per share(1) $0.20 $0.14 43% $0.32 $0.20 60%

NM = Not meaningful

Footnotes: (1 ) Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section called "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations included at the end of this press release. (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Contribution ex-TAC. (3 ) Operating cash flow is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA operating expenses is calculated as Contribution ex-TAC less Adjusted EBITDA. (5 ) Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow (Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures) less net interest expense.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and management's prepared remarks during the conference call referred to above include, and management's answers to questions during the conference call may include, forward-looking statements, including statements based upon or relating to our expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "design," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's guidance or expectations with respect to future financial performance; acquisitions by the Company, or the anticipated benefits thereof; macroeconomic conditions or concerns related thereto; the growth of ad-supported programmatic connected television ("CTV"); our ability to use and collect data to provide our offerings; the scope and duration of client relationships; the fees we may charge in the future; key strategic objectives; anticipated benefits of new offerings; business mix; sales growth; benefits from supply path optimization; our ability to adapt to advancements in artificial intelligence; the development of identity solutions; client utilization of our offerings; the impact of requests for discounts, rebates, or other fee concessions; our competitive differentiation; our market share and leadership position in the industry; market conditions, trends, and opportunities; the effects of regulatory developments or antitrust rulings on competitive dynamics in our industry; certain statements regarding future operational performance measures; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements.

We discuss many of these risks and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and elsewhere in this press release and in other filings we have made and will make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the report in which they are included. Unless required by federal securities laws, we assume no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated, to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the statements are made. Without limiting the foregoing, any guidance we may provide will generally be given only in connection with quarterly and annual earnings announcements, without interim updates, and we may appear at industry conferences or make other public statements without disclosing material nonpublic information in our possession. Given these uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Investors should read this press release and the documents that we reference in this press release and have filed or will file with the SEC completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operational Measures:

In addition to our GAAP results, we review certain non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate our business on a consistent basis, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-GAAP financial measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Income (Loss), and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per share, each of which is discussed below.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments, and review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Gross Profit to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA," "Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP income," and "Reconciliation of GAAP earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP earnings per share" included as part of this press release.

We do not provide a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial expectations for Contribution ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA, or a forecast of the most comparable GAAP measures, because the amount and timing of many future charges that impact these measures (such as amortization of future acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related charges, foreign exchange (gain) loss, net, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, provision or benefit for income taxes, and our future revenue mix), which could be material, are variable, uncertain, or out of our control and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort, if at all. In addition, we believe such reconciliations or forecasts could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors.

Contribution ex-TAC:

Contribution ex-TAC is calculated as gross profit plus cost of revenue, excluding traffic acquisition cost ("TAC"). Traffic acquisition cost, a component of cost of revenue, represents what we must pay sellers for the sale of advertising inventory through our platform for revenue reported on a gross basis. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-GAAP financial measure that is most comparable to gross profit. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in facilitating a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.

Adjusted EBITDA:

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment charges, interest income or expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and certain cash and non-cash based income or expenses that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance, including, but not limited to foreign exchange gains and losses, acquisition and related items, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, other debt refinancing expenses, and non-operational real estate and other expenses (income), net. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our performance for the following reasons:



Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's performance without regard to items such as those we exclude in calculating this measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing, capital structures, and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of performance and the effectiveness of our business strategies, and in communications with our board of directors concerning our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also used as a metric for determining payment of cash incentive compensation. Adjusted EBITDA provides a measure of consistency and comparability with our past performance that many investors find useful, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, and also facilitates comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.



Although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations as reported under GAAP. These limitations include:



Stock-based compensation is a non-cash charge and will remain an element of our long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating our ongoing operating performance for a particular period.

Depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, and the assets being depreciated or amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, but Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for these replacements.

Impairment charges are non-cash charges related to goodwill, intangible assets and/or long-lived assets.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain cash and non-cash charges related to acquisition and related items, such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger, acquisition, or restructuring related severance costs, certain transaction expenses, and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash and non-cash charges related to interest income and interest expense and certain financing transactions such as gains or losses on extinguishment of debt or other debt refinancing expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for income taxes and the cash impact of other income or expense.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operational real estate and other (income) and expense, net, which consists of transactions or expenses that are typically by nature non-operating, one-time items, or unrelated to our core operations.

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in our working capital needs, capital expenditures, or contractual commitments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.



Our Adjusted EBITDA is influenced by fluctuations in our revenue, cost of revenue, and the timing and amounts of the cost of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Share:

We define non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share as non-GAAP income (loss) divided by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP income (loss) is equal to net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, cash and non-cash based merger, acquisition, and restructuring costs, which consist primarily of professional service fees associated with merger and acquisition activities, cash-based employee termination costs, and other restructuring activities, including facility closures, relocation costs, contract termination costs, and impairment costs of abandoned technology associated with restructuring activities, amortization of acquired intangible assets, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, non-operational real estate and other expenses or income, foreign currency gains and losses, interest expense associated with Convertible Senior Notes, other debt refinance expenses, and the tax impact of these items. In periods in which we have non-GAAP income, non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share includes the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and potential shares issued under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan, each computed using the treasury stock method, and the impact of shares that would be issuable assuming conversion of all of the Convertible Senior Notes, calculated under the if-converted method. We believe non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and our trends on a per share basis, and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-GAAP measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share is that other companies may define non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable GAAP measure of net income (loss).

MAGNITE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 426,004 $ 483,220 Accounts receivable, net 1,303,042 1,200,046 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,474 19,914 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,756,520 1,703,180 Property and equipment, net 89,505 68,730 Right-of-use lease assets 58,429 50,329 Internal use software development costs, net 27,268 26,625 Intangible assets, net 11,036 21,309 Goodwill 978,217 978,217 Other assets, non-current 6,172 6,378 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,927,147 $ 2,854,768 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,530,389 $ 1,466,377 Lease liabilities, current 19,388 16,086 Debt, current, net of debt issuance costs 207,862 3,641 Other current liabilities 7,316 9,880 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,764,955 1,495,984 Debt, non-current, net of debt discount and issuance costs 348,556 550,104 Lease liabilities, non-current 43,401 38,983 Other liabilities, non-current 1,768 1,479 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,158,680 2,086,550 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,429,206 1,433,809 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,074 ) (4,421 ) Accumulated deficit (659,667 ) (661,172 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 768,467 768,218 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,927,147 $ 2,854,768





MAGNITE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenue $ 173,332 $ 162,880 $ 329,103 $ 312,199 Expenses (1)(2): Cost of revenue 64,953 62,606 127,752 128,508 Sales and marketing 42,323 42,240 90,429 85,929 Technology and development 21,583 25,829 43,875 52,720 General and administrative 22,514 22,631 46,452 49,296 Total expenses 151,373 153,306 308,508 316,453 Income (loss) from operations 21,959 9,574 20,595 (4,254 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense, net 5,071 6,793 10,248 14,751 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 4,944 516 7,161 (1,799 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 2,152 7,387 Other income (153 ) (1,284 ) (576 ) (2,576 ) Total other expense, net 9,862 6,025 18,985 17,763 Income (loss) before income taxes 12,097 3,549 1,610 (22,017 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 958 4,627 105 (3,182 ) Net income (loss) $ 11,139 $ (1,078 ) $ 1,505 $ (18,835 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share: Basic 141,654 140,551 141,752 139,924 Diluted 148,260 140,551 149,184 139,924





(1) Stock-based compensation expense included in our expenses was as follows:





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Cost of revenue $ 535 $ 478 $ 1,107 $ 978 Sales and marketing 8,448 7,972 17,592 16,208 Technology and development 4,207 4,889 8,842 10,305 General and administrative 6,368 6,321 13,226 13,000 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 19,558 $ 19,660 $ 40,767 $ 40,491





(2) Depreciation and amortization expense included in our expenses was as follows:





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Cost of revenue $ 11,199 $ 11,438 $ 24,224 $ 22,154 Sales and marketing 885 2,589 3,333 5,199 Technology and development 67 124 136 271 General and administrative 59 85 118 179 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 12,210 $ 14,236 $ 27,811 $ 27,803





MAGNITE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 1,505 $ (18,835 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,811 27,803 Stock-based compensation 40,767 40,491 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,152 7,387 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,860 2,149 Non-cash lease expense (942 ) (1,236 ) Deferred income taxes 316 (3,101 ) Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss, net 6,595 (3,112 ) Other items, net 102 279 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (102,239 ) 52,146 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,438 ) 1,120 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 52,288 (76,104 ) Other liabilities (2,688 ) 169 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,089 29,156 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (26,891 ) (15,040 ) Capitalized internal use software development costs (6,364 ) (7,516 ) Net cash used in investing activities (33,255 ) (22,556 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the Term Loan B Facility refinancing and repricing activities, net of debt discount 92,622 361,350 Repayment of the Term Loan B Facility from refinancing and repricing activities (92,622 ) (351,000 ) Payment for debt issuance costs (159 ) (4,510 ) Repayment of debt (908 ) (913 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,709 187 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 2,111 1,983 Purchase of treasury stock (22,880 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement (27,258 ) (12,743 ) Net cash used in financing activities (47,385 ) (5,646 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 2,335 (709 ) CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (57,216 ) 245 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of period 483,220 326,219 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of period $ 426,004 $ 326,464





MAGNITE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS-(Continued)

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION: June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,040 $ 1,938 Cash paid for interest $ 14,477 $ 17,854 Capitalized assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 11,676 $ 9,132 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 948 $ 1,298 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 18,683 $ 11,020 Operating lease right-of-use assets reduction and corresponding non-cash adjustment to operating lease liabilities $ 2,129 $ - Non-cash financing activity related to Amendment No. 2 to the 2024 Credit Agreement $ 270,555 $ -





MAGNITE, INC.

CALCULATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Net income (loss) $ 11,139 $ (1,078 ) $ 1,505 $ (18,835 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings (loss) per share 141,654 140,551 141,752 139,924 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.13 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Net income (loss) used to calculated diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 11,139 $ (1,078 ) $ 1,505 $ (18,835 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to compute basic earnings (loss) per share 141,654 140,551 141,752 139,924 Dilutive effect of weighted-average restricted stock units ("RSUs") 3,419 - 4,268 - Dilutive effect of weighted-average common stock options 1,959 - 2,023 - Dilutive effect of weighted-average performance stock units ("PSUs") 1,224 - 1,106 - Dilutive effect of weighted-average Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP") shares 4 - 35 - Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted earnings (loss) per share 148,260 140,551 149,184 139,924 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.13 )





MAGNITE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE TO GROSS PROFIT TO CONTRIBUTION EX-TAC

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Revenue $ 173,332 $ 162,880 $ 329,103 $ 312,199 Less: Cost of revenue 64,953 62,606 127,752 128,508 Gross Profit 108,379 100,274 201,351 183,691 Add back: Cost of revenue, excluding TAC 53,577 46,489 106,453 93,625 Contribution ex-TAC $ 161,956 $ 146,763 $ 307,804 $ 277,316





MAGNITE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 11,139 $ (1,078 ) $ 1,505 $ (18,835 ) Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 19,558 19,660 40,767 40,491 Depreciation and amortization expense, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,320 6,662 17,538 12,640 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,890 7,574 10,273 15,163 Interest expense, net 5,071 6,793 10,248 14,751 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 958 4,627 105 (3,182 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 4,944 516 7,161 (1,799 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 2,152 7,387 Other debt refinancing expense - - 967 3,140 Non-operational real estate and other (income) expense, net 511 (7 ) 475 17 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,391 $ 44,747 $ 91,191 $ 69,773





MAGNITE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP INCOME

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net income (loss) $ 11,139 $ (1,078 ) $ 1,505 $ (18,835 ) Add back (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 19,558 19,660 40,767 40,491 Merger, acquisition, and restructuring costs, including amortization of acquired intangibles and excluding stock-based compensation expense 2,890 7,574 10,273 15,163 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 4,944 516 7,161 (1,799 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 2,152 7,387 Other debt refinancing expense - - 967 3,140 Non-operational real estate and other (income) expense, net 511 (7 ) 475 17 Interest expense, Convertible Senior Notes 422 422 843 843 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (1) (9,074 ) (5,603 ) (15,896 ) (16,939 ) Non-GAAP income $ 30,390 $ 21,484 $ 48,247 $ 29,468





(1 ) Non-GAAP income includes the estimated tax impact from the reconciling items between net income (loss) and non-GAAP income.

MAGNITE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP earnings (loss) per share (1): Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.13 ) Non-GAAP income (2) $ 30,390 $ 21,484 $ 48,247 $ 29,468 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.14 $ 0.32 $ 0.20 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic earnings (loss) per share 141,654 140,551 141,752 139,924 Dilutive effect of weighted-average common stock options, RSUs, and PSUs 6,602 4,972 7,397 4,672 Dilutive effect of weighted-average ESPP shares 4 55 35 60 Dilutive effect of weighted-average Convertible Senior Notes 3,210 3,210 3,210 3,210 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 151,470 148,788 152,394 147,866





(1) Calculated as net income (loss) divided by basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share as included in the condensed consolidated statement of operations. (2) Refer to reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP income.





MAGNITE, INC.

CONTRIBUTION EX-TAC BY CHANNEL

(In thousands)

(unaudited) Contribution ex-TAC Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Channel: CTV $ 71,543 44 % $ 62,953 43 % $ 134,768 44 % $ 117,847 43 % Mobile 63,772 39 % 57,713 39 % 121,780 39 % 111,012 40 % Desktop 26,641 17 % 26,097 18 % 51,256 17 % 48,457 17 % Total $ 161,956 100 % $ 146,763 100 % $ 307,804 100 % $ 277,316 100 %