Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Exagen Inc. To Participate In Third Quarter Investor Conferences


2025-08-06 04:17:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of innovative autoimmune testing, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 45 th Annual Growth Conference

Participation: Fireside Chat and 1X1 Meetings

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Location: InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Participation: Fireside Chat and 1X1 Meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Location: Marriott Marquis Hotel in NY, NY

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen's mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company's flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren's disease earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen's laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a full suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.

For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X .

Investors:
 Ryan Douglas
Exagen

