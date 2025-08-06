Exagen Inc. To Participate In Third Quarter Investor Conferences
Canaccord Genuity 45 th Annual Growth Conference
Participation: Fireside Chat and 1X1 Meetings
Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Location: InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Participation: Fireside Chat and 1X1 Meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Location: Marriott Marquis Hotel in NY, NY
About Exagen
Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen's mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company's flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren's disease earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen's laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a full suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.
For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X .Investors:
Ryan Douglas
Exagen
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment