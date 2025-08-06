BBSI Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross billings
|$
|2,234,472
|$
|2,029,036
|$
|4,323,141
|$
|3,936,584
|PEO and staffing wages
|$
|1,939,966
|$
|1,764,182
|$
|3,749,434
|$
|3,420,626
In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Percentage of Gross Billings
|Percentage of Gross Billings
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|PEO and staffing wages
|86.8
|%
|86.9
|%
|86.7
|%
|86.9
|%
|Payroll taxes and benefits
|7.8
|%
|7.3
|%
|8.3
|%
|7.9
|%
|Workers' compensation
|2.1
|%
|2.5
|%
|2.3
|%
|2.5
|%
|Gross margin
|3.3
|%
|3.3
|%
|2.7
|%
|2.7
|%
We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
| Year-over-year
% Growth
|2024
| Year-over-year
% Growth
|Average WSEs
|138,969
|8.0
|%
|128,734
|3.7
|%
|Ending WSEs
|140,671
|8.2
|%
|130,046
|2.1
|%
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
| Year-over-year
% Growth
|2024
| Year-over-year
% Growth
|Average WSEs
|135,714
|7.8
|%
|125,892
|3.4
|%
|Ending WSEs
|140,671
|8.2
|%
|130,046
|2.1
|%
About BBSI
BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: economic conditions in the Company's service areas and the potential effects of changing governmental policies, including those related to immigration and tariffs; natural disasters; the effects of inflation on our operating expenses and those of our clients; the availability of certain fully insured medical and other health and welfare benefits to qualifying worksite employees; the effect of changes in the Company's mix of services on gross margin; the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and to achieve revenue growth; the availability of financing or other sources of capital; the Company's relationship with its primary bank lender; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers' compensation claims experience; changes in the workers' compensation regulatory environment in the Company's primary markets; PEO client benefits costs, particularly with regard to health insurance benefits; litigation costs; security breaches or failures in the Company's information technology systems; the collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; changes in effective payroll tax rates and federal and state income tax rates; the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill; the outcome of tax audits; the effect of changing interest rates and conditions in the global capital markets on the Company's investment portfolio; and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company's prospects are described in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.
| Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|26,348
|$
|55,367
|Investments
|64,097
|66,492
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|264,175
|234,533
|Income taxes receivable
|-
|2,662
|Prepaid expenses and other
|25,769
|18,698
|Restricted cash and investments
|91,042
|97,690
|Total current assets
|471,431
|475,442
|Property, equipment and software, net
|61,695
|56,781
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|24,343
|20,329
|Restricted cash and investments
|99,701
|134,454
|Goodwill
|47,820
|47,820
|Other assets
|6,076
|6,205
|Deferred income taxes
|2,562
|4,477
|Total assets
|$
|713,628
|$
|745,508
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|4,933
|$
|6,787
|Accrued payroll and related benefits
|239,444
|215,648
|Payroll taxes payable
|41,026
|49,685
|Income taxes payable
|324
|-
|Current operating lease liabilities
|6,682
|6,231
|Current premium payable
|39,805
|31,134
|Other accrued liabilities
|11,066
|10,330
|Workers' compensation claims liabilities
|35,368
|39,081
|Total current liabilities
|378,648
|358,896
|Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities
|78,534
|89,365
|Long-term premium payable
|-
|49,840
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|18,828
|15,215
|Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities
|11,801
|10,788
|Stockholders' equity
|225,817
|221,404
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|713,628
|$
|745,508
| Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Professional employer services
|$
|290,170
|$
|259,887
|$
|565,096
|$
|506,076
|Staffing services
|17,487
|19,764
|35,127
|39,357
|Total revenues
|307,657
|279,651
|600,223
|545,433
|Cost of revenues:
|Direct payroll costs
|13,165
|14,693
|26,471
|29,410
|Payroll taxes and benefits
|173,277
|148,810
|360,283
|310,705
|Workers' compensation
|47,956
|48,251
|97,586
|97,854
|Total cost of revenues
|234,398
|211,754
|484,340
|437,969
|Gross margin
|73,259
|67,897
|115,883
|107,464
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|48,188
|45,577
|93,026
|87,991
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,038
|1,912
|3,996
|3,764
|Income from operations
|23,033
|20,408
|18,861
|15,709
|Other income (expense):
|Investment income, net
|2,300
|3,069
|4,920
|6,343
|Interest expense
|(44
|)
|(44
|)
|(88
|)
|(88
|)
|Other, net
|41
|27
|99
|93
|Other income, net
|2,297
|3,052
|4,931
|6,348
|Income before income taxes
|25,330
|23,460
|23,792
|22,057
|Provision for income taxes
|6,876
|6,759
|6,359
|5,492
|Net income
|$
|18,454
|$
|16,701
|$
|17,433
|$
|16,565
|Basic income per common share
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.63
|Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding
|25,592
|26,067
|25,700
|26,174
|Diluted income per common share
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.66
|$
|0.62
|Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding
|26,215
|26,765
|26,309
|26,794
