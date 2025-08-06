BBSI Reports Strong Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter



Revenues up 10% to $307.7 million.

Gross billings up 10% to $2.23 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 8%. Net income of $18.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share.

“BBSI sustained its positive momentum, delivering another strong quarter of net new client growth,” said Gary Kramer, President and CEO of BBSI.“This controllable growth, combined with continued strong client retention and sustained momentum in BBSI Benefits, demonstrates the strength of our model and the value we deliver to our clients. While existing-customer hiring was modest in the quarter, reflecting a more cautious macroeconomic environment, our ability to drive growth through client additions highlights the resilience of our business and the demand for our differentiated service offering. We remain focused on execution and are confident in our ability to deliver long-term, sustainable growth.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues in the second quarter of 2025 increased 10% to $307.7 million compared to $279.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Total gross billings in the second quarter of 2025 increased 10% to $2.23 billion compared to $2.03 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see“Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in professional employer (“PEO”) services, primarily resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients, as well as modest client hiring and higher average billings per WSE per day.

Workers' compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.1% in the second quarter of 2025 and benefited from lower workers' compensation costs, including favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $8.8 million. This compares to 2.5% in the second quarter of 2024, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $8.9 million.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $18.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025, unrestricted cash and investments were $90.4 million compared to $99.1 million as of March 31, 2025. BBSI remained debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

Continuing under the Company's stock repurchase program established in July 2023, BBSI repurchased $8.0 million of stock in the second quarter, comprising 197,200 shares at an average price of $40.80.

On August 4, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company's common stock over a two-year period beginning August 4th. The new repurchase program replaces the program approved in July 2023.

The Company paid $2.0 million of dividends in the quarter, and BBSI's board of directors confirmed its next regular quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 5, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of August 22, 2025.

Through a combination of stock repurchases and dividends, year-to-date capital returned to shareholders totaled more than $21 million.

Outlook

BBSI expects the following for 2025:



Gross billings growth of 9% to 10% (previously 7% to 9%).

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 6% to 8% (previously 4% to 6%).

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.9% to 3.05% (previously 2.85% to 3.10%). Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%.

Key Performance Metrics

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients' employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.