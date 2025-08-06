Silvaco Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| SILVACO GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,132
|$
|19,606
|Restricted cash
|16,500
|-
|Current marketable securities
|25,853
|63,071
|Accounts receivable, net
|9,888
|9,211
|Contract assets, net
|12,126
|11,932
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,628
|3,460
|Total current assets
|82,127
|107,280
|Non-current assets:
|Non-current marketable securities
|-
|4,785
|Property and equipment, net
|991
|865
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|2,170
|1,711
|Intangible assets, net
|12,514
|4,369
|Goodwill
|18,692
|9,026
|Non-current portion of contract assets
|9,407
|12,611
|Other assets
|1,728
|1,698
|Total non-current assets
|45,502
|35,065
|Total assets
|$
|127,629
|$
|142,345
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,853
|$
|3,316
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|23,952
|19,801
|Accrued income taxes
|1,524
|1,668
|Deferred revenue, current
|9,303
|7,497
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|864
|744
|Vendor financing obligation, current
|1,114
|1,462
|Total current liabilities
|38,610
|34,488
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|5,207
|3,593
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|1,279
|946
|Vendor financing obligation, non-current
|1,949
|2,928
|Other non-current liabilities
|996
|307
|Total liabilities
|48,041
|42,262
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 29,603,494 and 28,526,615 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|137,572
|130,360
|Accumulated deficit
|(56,694
|)
|(28,012
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,293
|)
|(2,268
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|79,588
|100,083
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|127,629
|$
|142,345
| SILVACO GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Software license revenue
|$
|7,217
|$
|11,023
|$
|17,226
|$
|23,281
|Maintenance and service
|4,831
|3,937
|8,914
|7,568
|Total revenue
|12,048
|14,960
|26,140
|30,849
|Cost of revenue
|3,504
|4,861
|6,520
|6,834
|Gross profit
|8,544
|10,099
|19,620
|24,015
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|5,907
|7,707
|10,707
|11,323
|Selling and marketing
|4,714
|7,171
|9,433
|10,483
|General and administrative
|8,066
|18,314
|16,186
|22,914
|Litigation settlement
|-
|14,696
|13,069
|14,696
|Total operating expenses
|18,687
|47,888
|49,395
|59,416
|Operating loss
|(10,143
|)
|(37,789
|)
|(29,775
|)
|(35,401
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|(718
|)
|-
|(718
|)
|Interest income
|651
|682
|1,514
|682
|Interest and other expense, net
|(443
|)
|(349
|)
|(734
|)
|(554
|)
|Loss before income tax provision
|(9,935
|)
|(38,174
|)
|(28,995
|)
|(35,991
|)
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|(526
|)
|214
|(313
|)
|1,019
|Net loss
|$
|(9,409
|)
|$
|(38,388
|)
|$
|(28,682
|)
|$
|(37,010
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|(0.32
|)
|(1.55
|)
|(0.99
|)
|(1.65
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:
|Basic and diluted
|29,312,982
|24,811,112
|29,005,331
|22,405,557
| SILVACO GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(28,682
|)
|$
|(37,010
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,146
|475
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,397
|21,829
|Provision for credit losses
|116
|143
|Litigation settlement
|13,069
|14,696
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|718
|Accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
|(462
|)
|(194
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|52
|(18
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|97
|(3,102
|)
|Contract assets
|4,832
|(4,081
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,073
|)
|(882
|)
|Other assets
|32
|(84
|)
|Accounts payable
|(1,576
|)
|(2
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(16,586
|)
|(1,287
|)
|Related party funding of litigation apportionment agreement
|6,000
|-
|Accrued income taxes
|(714
|)
|687
|Deferred revenue
|2,719
|(673
|)
|Other non-current liabilities
|20
|(9
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(16,613
|)
|(8,794
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Sales of marketable securities
|10,345
|-
|Purchases of marketable securities
|-
|(67,809
|)
|Maturities of marketable securities
|32,000
|-
|Acquisition of businesses
|(14,306
|)
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(222
|)
|(56
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|27,817
|(67,865
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting fees
|-
|106,020
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible note, net of debt issuance costs
|-
|4,852
|Proceeds from loan facility
|-
|4,250
|Repayment of loan facility
|-
|(4,250
|)
|Repayment of related party line of credit
|-
|(2,000
|)
|Deferred transaction costs
|-
|(2,126
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock for share-based awards
|361
|-
|Payment of payroll taxes related to shares withheld from employees
|(586
|)
|-
|Contingent consideration
|(46
|)
|(22
|)
|Payments of vendor financing obligation
|(1,328
|)
|(300
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(1,599
|)
|106,424
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|421
|88
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|10,026
|29,853
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|19,606
|4,421
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|29,632
|$
|34,274
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|13,132
|34,274
|Restricted cash
|16,500
|-
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|29,632
|$
|34,274
| SILVACO GROUP, INC.
REVENUE
(Unaudited)
|2024
|2025
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Year
|Q1
|Q2
|Revenue by Region:
|Americas
|27
|%
|51
|%
|31
|%
|40
|%
|38
|%
|20
|%
|36
|%
|APAC
|62
|%
|41
|%
|58
|%
|52
|%
|53
|%
|66
|%
|57
|%
|EMEA
|11
|%
|8
|%
|11
|%
|8
|%
|9
|%
|14
|%
|7
|%
|Total revenue
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Revenue by Product Line:
|TCAD
|66
|%
|69
|%
|59
|%
|71
|%
|68
|%
|56
|%
|56
|%
|EDA
|30
|%
|20
|%
|24
|%
|24
|%
|24
|%
|36
|%
|29
|%
|SIP
|4
|%
|11
|%
|17
|%
|5
|%
|8
|%
|8
|%
|15
|%
|Total revenue
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Revenue Item Category:
|Software license revenue
|77
|%
|74
|%
|62
|%
|78
|%
|74
|%
|71
|%
|60
|%
|Maintenance and service
|23
|%
|26
|%
|38
|%
|22
|%
|26
|%
|29
|%
|40
|%
|Total revenue
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Revenue by Country:
|United States
|26
|%
|50
|%
|30
|%
|39
|%
|37
|%
|20
|%
|30
|%
|China
|11
|%
|17
|%
|25
|%
|23
|%
|18
|%
|14
|%
|28
|%
|Other
|63
|%
|33
|%
|45
|%
|38
|%
|45
|%
|66
|%
|42
|%
|Total revenue
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
| SILVACO GROUP, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/2025
|6/30/2024
|6/30/2025
|6/30/2024
|GAAP Cost of revenue
|$
|3,504
|$
|4,861
|$
|6,520
|$
|6,834
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|(359
|)
|(2,467
|)
|(558
|)
|(2,467
|)
|Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|(249
|)
|(249
|)
|(498
|)
|(249
|)
|Less: Acquisition-related professional fees and retention bonus
|(59
|)
|-
|(67
|)
|-
|Non-GAAP Cost of revenue
|$
|2,837
|$
|2,145
|$
|5,397
|$
|4,118
|GAAP Gross profit
|$
|8,544
|$
|10,099
|$
|19,620
|$
|24,015
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|359
|2,467
|558
|2,467
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|249
|249
|498
|249
|Add: Acquisition-related professional fees and retention bonus
|59
|-
|67
|-
|Non-GAAP Gross profit
|$
|9,211
|$
|12,815
|$
|20,743
|$
|26,731
|GAAP Research and development
|$
|5,907
|$
|7,707
|$
|10,707
|$
|11,323
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|(576
|)
|(4,065
|)
|(820
|)
|(4,065
|)
|Less: Acquisition-related professional fees and retention bonus
|(177
|)
|-
|(195
|)
|-
|Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|(71
|)
|(47
|)
|(122
|)
|(117
|)
|Non-GAAP Research and development
|$
|5,083
|$
|3,595
|$
|9,570
|$
|7,141
|GAAP Selling and marketing
|$
|4,714
|$
|7,171
|$
|9,433
|$
|10,483
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|(411
|)
|(3,552
|)
|(734
|)
|(3,552
|)
|Less: IPO preparation costs
|-
|(39
|)
|-
|(178
|)
|Non-GAAP Selling and marketing
|$
|4,303
|$
|3,580
|$
|8,699
|$
|6,753
|GAAP General and administrative
|$
|8,066
|$
|18,314
|$
|16,186
|$
|22,914
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|(774
|)
|(11,745
|)
|(2,285
|)
|(11,745
|)
|Less: Acquisition-related litigation settlement and legal costs
|(304
|)
|(2,021
|)
|(1,030
|)
|(2,615
|)
|Less: Acquisition-related professional fees and retention bonus
|(1,200
|)
|-
|(1,877
|)
|-
|Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|(302
|)
|-
|(364
|)
|-
|Less: IPO preparation costs
|-
|(568
|)
|-
|(695
|)
|Non-GAAP General and administrative
|$
|5,486
|$
|3,980
|$
|10,630
|$
|7,859
|GAAP Litigation settlement
|$
|-
|$
|14,696
|$
|13,069
|$
|14,696
|Less: Acquisition-related litigation settlement and legal costs
|-
|(14,696
|)
|(13,069
|)
|(14,696
|)
|Non-GAAP Litigation settlement
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|GAAP Operating expenses
|$
|18,687
|$
|47,888
|$
|49,395
|$
|59,416
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,761
|)
|(19,362
|)
|(3,839
|)
|(19,362
|)
|Less: Acquisition-related litigation settlement and legal costs
|(304
|)
|(16,717
|)
|(14,099
|)
|(17,311
|)
|Less: Acquisition-related professional fees and retention bonus
|(1,377
|)
|-
|(2,072
|)
|-
|Less: IPO preparation costs
|-
|(607
|)
|-
|(873
|)
|Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|(373
|)
|(47
|)
|(486
|)
|(117
|)
|Non-GAAP Operating expenses
|$
|14,872
|$
|11,155
|$
|28,899
|$
|21,753
|GAAP Operating loss
|$
|(10,143
|)
|$
|(37,789
|)
|$
|(29,775
|)
|$
|(35,401
|)
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|2,120
|21,829
|4,397
|21,829
|Add: Acquisition-related litigation settlement and legal costs
|304
|16,717
|14,099
|17,311
|Add: Acquisition-related professional fees and retention bonus
|1,436
|-
|2,139
|-
|Add: IPO preparation costs
|-
|607
|-
|873
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|622
|296
|984
|366
|Non-GAAP Operating (loss) income
|$
|(5,661
|)
|$
|1,660
|$
|(8,156
|)
|$
|4,978
|GAAP Net loss
|$
|(9,409
|)
|$
|(38,388
|)
|$
|(28,682
|)
|$
|(37,010
|)
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|2,120
|21,829
|4,397
|21,829
|Add: Acquisition-related litigation settlement and legal costs
|304
|16,717
|14,099
|17,311
|Add: Acquisition-related professional fees and retention bonus
|1,436
|-
|2,139
|-
|Add: IPO preparation costs
|-
|607
|-
|873
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|622
|296
|984
|366
|Add: Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|718
|-
|718
|Add (Less): Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|17
|(10
|)
|52
|(18
|)
|Add: Foreign exchange loss
|342
|114
|547
|244
|Less: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment
|(7
|)
|(43
|)
|(12
|)
|(76
|)
|Non-GAAP Net (loss) income
|$
|(4,575
|)
|$
|1,840
|$
|(6,476
|)
|$
|4,237
|GAAP Net loss per share:
|Basic and diluted:
|$
|(0.32
|)
|$
|(1.55
|)
|$
|(0.99
|)
|$
|(1.65
|)
|Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.19
|Diluted
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|0.18
|Weighted average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|29,312,982
|24,811,112
|29,005,331
|22,405,557
|Diluted
|29,312,982
|25,408,465
|29,005,331
|23,052,554
Contacts
Media Relations:
Tiffany Behany, ...
Investor Relations:
Greg McNiff, ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment