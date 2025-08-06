Corecivic Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Revised Guidance
Full Year 2025
| Prior Guidance
Full Year 2025
|
|$116.4 million to $124.4 million
|$91.3 million to $101.3 million
|
|$115.5 million to $123.5 million
|$91.3 million to $101.3 million
|
|$1.08 to $1.15
|$0.83 to $0.92
|
|$1.07 to $1.14
|$0.83 to $0.92
|
|$1.98 to $2.06
|$1.72 to $1.82
|
|$1.99 to $2.07
|$1.72 to $1.82
|
|$366.3 million to $372.3 million
|$331.0 million to $339.0 million
|
|$365.0 million to $371.0 million
|$331.0 million to $339.0 million
Compared with our prior 2025 annual guidance provided on May 7, 2025, our revised 2025 guidance reflects the favorable results for the second quarter, updated occupancy projections consistent with current trends, the acquisition of the Farmville Detention Center, as well as our assumptions for the reactivation of the California City Immigration Processing Center based on the expectation of receiving detainee populations during the third quarter of 2025.
Consistent with our past practice, our guidance does not include the impact of any new contract awards not previously announced. However, we may continue to execute new contracts during the balance of 2025, and may revise guidance throughout the year if and when new contracts are signed. Although we can provide no assurance, based on significant funding levels for detention capacity that will be available under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, modified immigration policies of the current administration, as well as newly enacted legislation pertaining to illegal immigrants requiring the utilization of detention for certain criminal violations, we expect new contracts to require the activation of more of our idle facilities. The activation of an idle facility generally requires four to six months to hire, train, and prepare the facility to accept residential populations, which, depending on contract structure, could result in additional expenses before we are able to realize additional revenue. To the extent any new contract requires the activation of an idle facility before we begin to recognize revenue, our guidance could be negatively impacted by start-up expenses until the revenue we generate offsets these expenses. Due to activation timing, full year benefits from idle facility activations are likely to be more impactful to 2026 results.
During 2025, we expect to invest $29.0 million to $31.0 million in maintenance capital expenditures on real estate assets, $31.0 million to $34.0 million for maintenance capital expenditures on other assets and information technology, and $9.0 million to $10.0 million for other capital investments. Although our guidance does not include any new contract awards beyond those previously announced, we also expect to incur approximately $70.0 million to $75.0 million of capital expenditures associated with previously idled facilities we are activating and for additional potential facility activations, in order to prepare these facilities to quickly accept residential populations if opportunities arise, as well as to provide transportation services.
Supplemental Financial Information and Investor Presentations
We have made available on our website supplemental financial information and other data for the second quarter of 2025. Interested parties may access this information at under“Financial Information” of the Investors section. We do not undertake any obligation and disclaim any duties to update any information disclosed in this report.
Management may meet with investors from time to time during the third quarter of 2025. Written materials used in the investor presentations will also be available on our website beginning on or about August 29, 2025. Interested parties may access this information through our website at under“Events & Presentations” of the Investors section.
Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information
We will host a webcast conference call at 10:00 a.m. central time (11:00 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, August 7, 2025, which will be accessible through the Company's website at under the“Events & Presentations” section of the "Investors" page.
To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance here . Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and one of the largest operators of such facilities in the United States. We have been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 40 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements as to our beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are "forward-looking" statements as defined within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: (i) changes in government policy, legislation and regulations that affect utilization of the private sector for corrections, detention, and residential reentry services, in general, or our business, in particular, including, but not limited to, the continued utilization of our correctional and detention facilities by the federal government as a consequence of presidential executive orders, and the impact of any changes to immigration reform and sentencing laws (we do not, under longstanding policy, lobby for or against policies or legislation that would determine the basis for, or duration of, an individual's incarceration or detention); (ii) our ability to obtain and maintain correctional, detention, and residential reentry facility management contracts because of reasons including, but not limited to, sufficient governmental appropriations, contract compliance, negative publicity and effects of inmate disturbances; (iii) changes in the privatization of the corrections and detention industry, the acceptance of our services, the timing of the opening of new facilities and the commencement of new management contracts (including the extent and pace at which new contracts are utilized), as well as our ability to utilize available beds; (iv) our ability to activate idle facilities in a timely manner in order to meet the expected growth in demand for our facilities and services from the federal government that may occur as a result of changes in policies and actions of the current presidential administration, and to realize projected returns resulting therefrom; (v) general economic and market conditions, including, but not limited to, the impact governmental budgets can have on our contract renewals and renegotiations, per diem rates, and occupancy; (vi) fluctuations in our operating results because of, among other things, changes in occupancy levels; competition; contract renegotiations or terminations; inflation and other increases in costs of operations, including a rise in labor costs; fluctuations in interest rates and risks of operations; (vii) government budget uncertainty, the impact of the debt ceiling and the potential for government shutdowns and changing budget priorities; (viii) our ability to successfully identify and consummate future development and acquisition opportunities and realize projected returns resulting therefrom; and (ix) the availability of debt and equity financing on terms that are favorable to us, or at all. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
We take no responsibility for updating the information contained in this press release following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any changes or modifications made to this press release or the information contained herein by any third-parties, including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services, except as may be required by law.
| CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|ASSETS
|2025
|2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|130,524
|$
|107,487
|Restricted cash
|12,427
|14,623
| Accounts receivable, net of credit loss reserve of
$4,316 and $4,471, respectively
|300,439
|288,738
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|40,255
|38,970
|Assets held for sale
|3,766
|-
|Total current assets
|487,411
|449,818
|Real estate and related assets:
| Property and equipment, net of accumulated
depreciation of $1,952,722 and $1,905,508,
respectively
|2,060,739
|2,060,024
|Other real estate assets
|186,588
|193,105
|Goodwill
|4,844
|4,844
|Other assets
|332,075
|224,100
|Total assets
|$
|3,071,657
|$
|2,931,891
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|290,071
|$
|273,724
|Current portion of long-term debt
|13,884
|12,073
|Total current liabilities
|303,955
|285,797
|Long-term debt, net
|1,006,584
|973,073
|Deferred revenue
|10,898
|12,399
|Non-current deferred tax liabilities
|92,711
|89,207
|Other liabilities
|179,977
|78,064
|Total liabilities
|1,594,125
|1,438,540
|Commitments and contingencies
| Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares
authorized; none issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
| Common stock – $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares
authorized; 107,311 and 109,861 shares
issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025
and December 31, 2024, respectively
|1,073
|1,099
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,652,782
|1,732,231
|Accumulated deficit
|(176,323
|)
|(239,979
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,477,532
|1,493,351
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,071,657
|$
|2,931,891
| CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUE:
|Safety
|$
|503,339
|$
|455,373
|$
|957,523
|$
|913,119
|Community
|30,134
|30,302
|59,842
|60,202
|Properties
|4,692
|4,416
|9,334
|17,455
|Other
|-
|18
|93
|19
|538,165
|490,109
|1,026,792
|990,795
|EXPENSES:
|Operating:
|Safety
|372,653
|348,121
|720,636
|698,219
|Community
|23,528
|24,134
|47,141
|48,278
|Properties
|2,143
|3,462
|5,266
|7,297
|Other
|18
|18
|36
|44
|Total operating expenses
|398,342
|375,735
|773,079
|753,838
|General and administrative
|43,882
|33,910
|79,898
|70,375
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,108
|32,145
|61,626
|63,875
|473,332
|441,790
|914,603
|888,088
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Interest expense, net
|(12,539
|)
|(17,110
|)
|(27,770
|)
|(35,723
|)
| Expenses associated with debt repayments
and refinancing transactions
|-
|(4,074
|)
|-
|(31,316
|)
|Gain on sale of real estate assets, net
|-
|-
|-
|568
|Other income (expense)
|(35
|)
|444
|(70
|)
|386
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|52,259
|27,579
|84,349
|36,622
|Income tax expense
|(13,716
|)
|(8,625
|)
|(20,693
|)
|(8,125
|)
|NET INCOME
|$
|38,543
|$
|18,954
|$
|63,656
|$
|28,497
|BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.26
|DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.25
CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|38,543
|$
|18,954
|$
|63,656
|$
|28,497
|Special items:
| Expenses associated with debt repayments
and refinancing transactions
|-
|4,074
|-
|31,316
| Expenses associated with mergers
and acquisitions
|1,538
|-
|1,538
|-
|Gain on sale of real estate assets, net
|-
|-
|-
|(568
|)
|Income tax benefit for special items
|(427
|)
|(1,277
|)
|(427
|)
|(9,635
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|39,654
|$
|21,751
|$
|64,767
|$
|49,610
| Weighted average common shares
outstanding - basic
|108,627
|110,954
|109,056
|111,630
|Effect of dilutive securities:
|Restricted stock-based awards
|542
|578
|756
|879
| Weighted average shares and assumed
conversions - diluted
|109,169
|111,532
|109,812
|112,509
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.44
CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|38,543
|$
|18,954
|$
|63,656
|$
|28,497
| Depreciation and amortization of real
estate assets
|24,920
|24,843
|49,518
|49,627
|Gain on sale of real estate assets, net
|-
|-
|-
|(568
|)
|Income tax expense for special items
|-
|-
|-
|178
|Funds From Operations
|$
|63,463
|$
|43,797
|$
|113,174
|$
|77,734
| Expenses associated with debt
repayments and refinancing transactions
|-
|4,074
|-
|31,316
| Expenses associated with mergers
and acquisitions
|1,538
|-
|1,538
|-
|Income tax benefit for special items
|(427
|)
|(1,277
|)
|(427
|)
|(9,813
|)
|Normalized Funds From Operations
|$
|64,574
|$
|46,594
|$
|114,285
|$
|99,237
|Funds from Operations Per Diluted Share
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.03
|$
|0.69
| Normalized Funds From Operations Per
Diluted Share
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.42
|$
|1.04
|$
|0.88
CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
| For the Three Months Ended
| For the Six Months Ended
| June 30,
| June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|38,543
|$
|18,954
|$
|63,656
|$
|28,497
|Interest expense
|18,428
|20,060
|36,809
|42,118
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,108
|32,145
|61,626
|63,875
|Income tax expense
|13,716
|8,625
|20,693
|8,125
|EBITDA
|$
|101,795
|$
|79,784
|$
|182,784
|$
|142,615
| Expenses associated with debt
repayments and refinancing
transactions
|-
|4,074
|-
|31,316
| Expenses associated with mergers
and acquisitions
|1,538
|
-
|1,538
|
-
| Gain on sale of real estate
assets, net
|-
|-
|-
|(568
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|103,333
|$
|83,858
|$
|184,322
|$
|173,363
CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
GUIDANCE -- CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME, FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
| Revised Guidance Range
For the Year Ending
|December 31, 2025
| Low End of
Guidance
| High End of
Guidance
|Net income
|$
|116.432
|$
|124.432
|Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions
|2,250
|2,250
|Gain on sale of real estate assets, net
|(3,549
|)
|(3,549
|)
|Income tax expense for special items
|367
|367
|Adjusted net income
|$
|115,500
|$
|123,500
|Net income
|$
|116,432
|$
|124,432
|Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
|99,500
|100,500
|Gain on sale of real estate assets, net
|(3,549
|)
|(3,549
|)
|Income tax expense for special items
|993
|993
|Funds From Operations
|$
|213,376
|$
|222,376
|Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions
|2,250
|2,250
|Income tax benefit for special items
|(626
|)
|(626
|)
|Normalized Funds From Operations
|$
|215,000
|$
|224,000
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.15
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.14
|FFO per diluted share
|$
|1.98
|$
|2.06
|Normalized FFO per diluted share
|$
|1.99
|$
|2.07
|Net income
|$
|116,432
|$
|124,432
|Interest expense
|76,000
|75,000
|Depreciation and amortization
|130,750
|130,750
|Income tax expense
|43,117
|42,117
|EBITDA
|$
|366,299
|$
|372,299
|Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions
|2,250
|2,250
|Gain on sale of real estate assets, net
|(3,549
|)
|(3,549
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|365,000
|$
|371,000
NOTE TO SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO, and, where appropriate, their corresponding per share metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these measures are important operating measures that supplement discussion and analysis of the Company's results of operations and are used to review and assess operating performance of the Company and its properties and their management teams. The Company believes that it is useful to provide investors, security analysts, and other interested parties disclosures of its results of operations on the same basis that is used by management.
FFO, in particular, is a widely accepted non-GAAP supplemental measure of performance of real estate companies, grounded in the standards for FFO established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). NAREIT defines FFO as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and extraordinary items, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate and impairment of depreciable real estate and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis. As a company with extensive real estate holdings, we believe FFO and FFO per share are important supplemental measures of our operating performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs and other real estate operating companies, many of which present FFO and FFO per share when reporting results. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and FFO are useful as supplemental measures of performance of the Company's properties because such measures do not take into account depreciation and amortization, or with respect to EBITDA, the impact of the Company's tax provisions and financing strategies. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), this accounting presentation assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes at a level rate over time. Because of the unique structure, design and use of the Company's properties, management believes that assessing performance of the Company's properties without the impact of depreciation or amortization is useful. The Company may make adjustments to FFO from time to time for certain other income and expenses that it considers non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, even though such items may require cash settlement, because such items do not reflect a necessary or ordinary component of the ongoing operations of the Company. Normalized FFO excludes the effects of such items. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income by adding to GAAP Net Income expenses associated with the Company's debt repayments and refinancing transactions, and certain impairments and other charges that the Company believes are unusual or non-recurring to provide an alternative measure of comparing operating performance for the periods presented.
Other companies may calculate Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO differently than the Company does, or adjust for other items, and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO and, where appropriate, their corresponding per share measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|Contact:
| Investors: David Garfinkle - Chief Financial Officer - (615) 263-3008
|Financial Media: David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services - (312) 780-7204
