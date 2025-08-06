New Eco-Thriller 'DEAD WRONG' Confronts Corruption, Cover-Ups, And The Cost Of Truth

Author G. Spencer Myers comes with a Gripping Tale That Blurs the Line Between Science and Sabotage

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With DEAD WRONG, G. Spencer Myers delivers a taut, thought-provoking thriller that plunges readers into the heart of environmental deceit and the powerful systems that profit from exploitation. Known for his compelling Dr. Derk Bryan series, Myers brings his trademark blend of humor, suspense and satire to a story that feels pulled from today's headlines.When a truck full of toxic chemicals crashes into Tampa Bay, it seems like a terrible accident. But when a senator's daughter and a bank president's son die after smoking weed at a frat party, and a local publisher accuses the police of murder, EPA investigator Derk Bryan starts asking hard questions. Refusing to believe the events are unrelated, Bryan digs deeper - even as three monster hurricanes barrel toward Florida. Fighting red tape and racing against time, he must piece together the truth before the storms hit and another disaster mangles the U.S. coastline and destroys the evidence.Myers crafts a narrative that is both thrilling and terrifyingly plausible. With fast pacing and layered characters, DEAD WRONG holds a mirror to contemporary environmental and political challenges. It poses a question at the core of its story: What happens when telling the truth becomes the most dangerous move of all?Gretchen Hansen from the US Review of Books calls it,“. . . interesting, thought-provoking, and thrilling . . . There is no doubt that audiences will be anticipating the next adventure.”DEAD WRONG stands alone while expanding on the world Myers has built in his previous novels, making it accessible to new readers and rewarding for longtime followers of the Dr. Derk Bryan series.DEAD WRONG is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores nationwide. For more information on the book and author, including background research, bonus content, and interviews, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">GSpencerMyers where readers can also enjoy the intro and first chapter of each of Myers' books.

