Graybar Announces Record Second Quarter Results

Achieves Highest Quarterly Net Sales & Net Income in Company History

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced record results for the second quarter of 2025.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary as an independent company this year, Graybar reported $3.37 billion in net sales for the second quarter, an increase of 12.1% over the prior year. In addition, Graybar reported $138.1 million in net income for the second quarter, a 25.1% increase compared to the same period last year. This marks the highest net sales and net income for any quarter in company history.

For the first six months of the year, Graybar achieved net sales of $6.3 billion, a 10.1% increase from the same six-month period last year. Net income for the six months was $239.0 million, an increase of 10.9% compared to last year.

"Our record performance in the second quarter is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "I am proud of the way our employees continue to deliver outstanding service to our customers today, while embracing the transformation that will define Graybar's success tomorrow. In the second quarter, we achieved key milestones on our Graybar Connect business transformation project, including the initial upgrade of our ERP system. Looking ahead, we believe our ongoing investments in technology, people and process redesign will support our long-term growth and profitability, enhance the customer experience, and further strengthen our industry leadership position."

In addition to its record results, Graybar noted the following highlights during the second quarter of 2025:



Announced the extension of the company's $750 million credit facility , which now matures in June 2030 and supports Graybar's general working capital needs and growth initiatives.

Recognized as a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second consecutive year. Donated $400,000 to disaster relief following the devastating tornado that swept through Graybar's hometown of St. Louis, Mo., in May.

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, industrial, automation and connectivity products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of 350 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

[email protected]

SOURCE Graybar

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED