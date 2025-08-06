As No-Touch Laws Expand Nationwide - Scosche Industries Empowers Drivers With Safe & Hands‐Free Phone Mounting In 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New laws passed in California, New York, Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Louisiana are reshaping what drivers can and cannot do behind the wheel when it comes to mobile devices. California, for example, prohibits drivers from physically holding a phone, even without actively using it. This law went into effect in June 2025 and expands on the existing hands-free law, making it illegal to simply hold a phone while driving. While details vary by state, the message is clear: phones must be mounted, and hands must stay on the wheel.

"No-Touch doesn't just mean Bluetooth calls anymore," said Darryl Miya, Director of Marketing at Scosche Industries. "It means minimizing distractions altogether and that starts with a secure, visible phone mount that doesn't interfere with your focus on the road."

As the #1 Mount Brand in the U.S.*Scosche Industries has been leading the charge in mobile mounting innovation for over a decade. Their MagicMountTM lineup, especially the newest MagicMount Charge Pro 25W series, is engineered for modern vehicles, fast wireless charging, and full legal compliance in today's no-touch driving world.

The MagicMount Charge Pro 25W is Scosche's first line of Qi2.2-certified magnetic wireless charging mounts, delivering up to 25W of blazing-fast power while securely holding the phone in place. The series includes four versatile options tailored to different driving needs:



Dash/Vent Mount – A compact, adjustable solution with peel-and-stick or vent-clip installation. (Available Now)

5-in-1 Mount – The most flexible model with a swing arm and multiple placement options, perfect for center-mounted screens. (Coming Soon)

Window/Dash Mount – Uses Scosche's trusted StickGripTM suction base for high placement and easy repositioning. (Coming Soon) Flip Arm Mount – With a 6-inch, 190-degree rotating arm ideal for deep dashboards or close-at-hand setups. (Coming Soon)

All models feature secure MagSafe®-compatible magnetic locking, full Qi2.2 certification, and adjustable heads for effortless positioning, helping drivers comply with local hands-free laws without sacrificing accessibility or visibility.

For non-charging setups, the MagicMount MS provides a sturdy, compact magnetic mount ideal for everyday commutes and shared vehicles and they're Popsocket compatible. The series, which is currently available in all mount options, includes:



Flip Window/Dash Mount – Features a pivoting flip-arm and StickGripTM suction base for deep dashboards or close-range phone positioning.

Window / Dash Mount – Securely attaches to windshields or dashboards with a StickGripTM suction cup for easy, visible mounting.

Dash / Vent Mount – Offers flexible placement with either a vent clip or adhesive dash base for a clean, secure setup.

5-in-1 Mount - Combines five mounting options-including swing-arm, dash, vent, and display-back-for unmatched adjustability in any vehicle. CD Mount - Installs directly into your vehicle's CD slot for stable, central mounting without blocking air vents or controls.

Recent legislation highlights the urgency of solutions like these. In June 2025, New York State made headlines by banning even light taps on a phone at red lights. Pennsylvania's "Paul Miller's Law" quickly followed, creating stricter enforcement across the state. Meanwhile, Iowa and Louisiana implemented new hands-free laws that carry escalating fines for touching your phone while driving, part of a broader trend backed by national safety campaigns like the NHTSA's "Put the Phone Away or Pay" initiative.

In 2023 alone, distracted driving claimed more than 3,200 lives, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. With statistics like that, safe mounting is more than a convenience, it's a necessity.

Scosche encourages drivers to check their individual state laws, as hands-free regulations vary by location. Whether it's a daily commute or a road trip across state lines, a reliable mount helps ensure you stay compliant, stay powered, and stay focused.

For more information and to explore the full line of MagicMount solutions, visit .

