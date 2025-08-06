TCM Group A/S Revise Full Year Guidance For 2025
No. 230/2025
Tvis, 6 August 2025
TCM Group A/S revise full year guidance for 2025
As the closing of the acquisition of the remaining 55% of shares in Celebert ApS will be later than previously expected cf. company announcement no. 229/2025, the impact of Celebert on the revenue and earnings of TCM in 2025 will be smaller and in consequence TCM Group is adjusting our full-year outlook as follows:
Full year revenue of DKK 1,250 – 1,325 million (previously DKK 1,250-1,400 million), and
Adjusted EBIT in the range DKK 90 – 115 million (previously DKK 90 – 120 million).
For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33
IR Contact – ...
About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See for more information.
