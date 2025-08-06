Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fredonia Mining Inc. Grants Stock Options


2025-08-06 04:01:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fredonia Mining Inc. (“ Fredonia ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: FRED) has granted a total of 985,000 stock options (the“ Options ”) of the Company to purchase a total of 985,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per common share. 830,000 of the Options were granted to directors and officers as identified in the table below.

Name Options Granted
Ali Mahdavi 210,000
Estanislao Auriemma 200,000
Ricardo Auriemma 110,000
Michael Doolan 110,000
Waldo Perez 110,000
Carlos Espinosa 90,000


Each Option is exercisable for a period of five years and has been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan. The Options and the underlying common shares are subject to a four month hold period.

About Fredonia

Fredonia holds gold and silver license areas totaling approximately 18,300 ha. in the prolific Deseado Massif geological region in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, including its flagship advanced El Dorado-Monserrat project (approx. 6,200 ha.) located close to AngloGold Ashanti's 300,000 oz./yr Au-Ag Cerro Vanguardia mine, the El Aguila project (approx. 9,100 ha.), and the Petrificados project (approx. 3,000 ha).

For further information : Please visit the Company's website at or contact: Estanislao Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer, Direct +54 91 149 980 623, Email: ....

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


