Fredonia Mining Inc. Grants Stock Options
|Name
|Options Granted
|Ali Mahdavi
|210,000
|Estanislao Auriemma
|200,000
|Ricardo Auriemma
|110,000
|Michael Doolan
|110,000
|Waldo Perez
|110,000
|Carlos Espinosa
|90,000
Each Option is exercisable for a period of five years and has been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan. The Options and the underlying common shares are subject to a four month hold period.
About Fredonia
Fredonia holds gold and silver license areas totaling approximately 18,300 ha. in the prolific Deseado Massif geological region in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, including its flagship advanced El Dorado-Monserrat project (approx. 6,200 ha.) located close to AngloGold Ashanti's 300,000 oz./yr Au-Ag Cerro Vanguardia mine, the El Aguila project (approx. 9,100 ha.), and the Petrificados project (approx. 3,000 ha).
For further information : Please visit the Company's website at or contact: Estanislao Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer, Direct +54 91 149 980 623, Email: ....
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- ANI Investments Ltd Launches Crypto Contract Platform, Offering Structured Exposure In Volatile Markets
- Shinkai Launches V1.0: Onchain AI Agents Go Live With USDC & Coinbase X402
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
CommentsNo comment