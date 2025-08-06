NATIONAL READY MIXED TEAMSTERS RATIFY THREE-YEAR CONTRACT

Workers Ratify Contract by 2-to-1 Margin, Win Industry-Setting Wages

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 Teamsters from Locals 186, 495, 848, and 986 at National Ready Mixed Concrete have overwhelmingly ratified a strong three-year contract with the building materials supplier. This ratification comes after Teamsters were locked out by National Ready Mixed as retaliation for rejecting the company's previous concessionary offer. The drivers, mechanics, and bulk material haulers operate out of 10 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura Counties, Calif.

By a 2-to-1 margin, National Ready Mixed Teamsters voted for a substantial increase in wages, improved working conditions, and core protections in job security and stability.

"Our members are responsible for the success of National Ready Mixed, and I'm proud of them for refusing to give in to the company's disrespectful and backwards demands," said Tom Gesualdi, Director of the Teamsters Building Material and Construction Trade Division. "From wages that set the standard for the ready-mix industry to better working conditions, this is a fantastic contract for these dedicated workers and proof that when Teamsters fight, we win."

Ratification of the contract comes after the Teamsters filed multiple unfair labor practice charges against National Ready Mixed over surface bargaining and bad faith conduct during negotiations.

"From day one, we made it clear: there would be no concessions, no extensions, and no settling for a nominal agreement," said Ron Seamans Jr., Chair of the National Ready Mix Teamsters National Negotiating Committee. "National Ready Mixed tried to break that position, even resorting to a 27-day lockout, but our members stood united and never wavered. We held the line and won a contract that protects our standards, secures real gains, and reflects our value on the job."

