TEDCO Announces Panel Discussion On Investing In Maryland's Future: SSBCI In Action At 2025 Entrepreneur Expo
The two-part session will be moderated by Miner, beginning with brief investment thesis presentations from each fund, followed by a round of live startup pitches. The second half of the session features an interactive discussion where investors provide real-time feedback and highlight the critical skills and considerations that shape their decisions-from understanding tech stacks to budget planning.
Joining this session will be:
-
Moderator : Jack Miner, TEDCO
Emily McMahan, AIN Ventures
Shalanda Armstrong, 100KM Ventures
Elias Mufarech, Collide Capital
Sarah Sheppard, Maryland Department of Commerce
Recently, TEDCO announced receiving an infusion of up to $50 million in funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury's State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI ). This funding supports recipients of TEDCO's Venture Funds , Seed Funds and Social Impact Funds -along with the $10 million earmarked for the Venture Capital Limited Partnership (VCLP) Equity program. Of this amount, funding has been allocated to 100KM Ventures , AIN Ventures and Collide Capital . This session brings all three firms together to share their investment strategies and engage directly with Maryland-based entrepreneurs.
TEDCO's Entrepreneur Expo is Maryland's premier gathering for entrepreneurs, business owners, investors and thought leaders to connect, learn and be inspired. This year's event promises a full day of interactive workshops, insightful discussions and dynamic pitches from emerging companies.
Don't miss your chance to attend this "can't miss" event! Tickets are limited, so secure your spot now and get ready for a day filled with learning, networking and inspiration.
About TEDCO
TEDCO , the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at .
Media Contact
Tammi Thomas , Chief Development & Marketing Officer, TEDCO, [email protected]
Rachael Kalinyak , Associate Director, Marketing & Communications, TEDCO, [email protected]
SOURCE TEDCO
