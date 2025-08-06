PARSEC WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 745

Texas Teamsters Expand Ranks with Freight Driver Organizing Victory

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 34 Parsec workers in Dallas has voted to join Teamsters Local 745. The billion-dollar freight company Universal Logistics Holdings acquired Parsec last year.

"I voted to join the Teamsters because we deserve fair benefits and compensation for the work we do, respect on the job, and protections that management has failed to provide," said Jared Berch, a loader operator and proud new member of Local 745. "Joining Local 745 means having a strong voice, a legally binding contract, and the power to hold the company accountable. This is about securing a better future for every worker on this yard."

This is the second unit of workers at the intermodal freight company to unionize with the Teamsters in the last month alone. The Teamsters Union represents over 2,500 Universal Logistics workers nationwide. In Dallas, Parsec workers load and unload cargo from freight trains.

"Texas Teamsters are helping write the playbook for union organizing in the Southern Region," said Brent Taylor, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 745 and Teamsters Southern Region International Vice President. "These workers will make our union even stronger than before. We can't wait to work with them to get the contract they deserve."

"Workers across the freight industry are seeing the Teamsters difference firsthand - and they're responding accordingly," said John A. Murphy, Director of the Teamsters Freight Division. "The Teamsters Freight Division looks forward to assisting these workers as they fight for a strong first contract. We're ready to keep our momentum growing."

Teamsters Local 745 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to teamsters745 .

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED