NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
|
NASB Financial, Inc.
|
|
Financial Highlights
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/30/25
|
3/31/25
|
6/30/24
|
|
6/30/25
|
6/30/24
|
|
EARNINGS DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
$
|
19,957
|
19,560
|
19,802
|
|
59,081
|
58,035
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
370
|
135
|
(9)
|
|
571
|
(1,463)
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
2,400
|
518
|
1,174
|
|
6,042
|
5,230
|
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
|
12,833
|
12,240
|
12,399
|
|
37,146
|
36,950
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
2,252
|
1,895
|
1,803
|
|
6,742
|
5,665
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6,902
|
5,808
|
6,783
|
|
20,664
|
22,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,938,963
|
3,033,963
|
2,787,478
|
|
2,938,963
|
2,787,478
|
|
|
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
|
|
|
2,162,032
|
2,155,237
|
2,160,856
|
|
2,162,032
|
2,160,856
|
|
|
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
|
|
|
1,835,263
|
1,917,821
|
1,699,859
|
|
1,835,263
|
1,699,859
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
423,572
|
420,814
|
407,079
|
|
423,572
|
407,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
58.70
|
58.18
|
55.06
|
|
58.70
|
55.06
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
0.96
|
0.80
|
0.92
|
|
2.86
|
2.99
|
|
|
Cash dividends paid per share
|
|
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
|
0.75
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
|
|
|
0.92 %
|
0.78 %
|
0.96 %
|
|
0.95 %
|
1.05 %
|
|
|
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
|
|
|
6.54 %
|
5.57 %
|
6.70 %
|
|
6.59 %
|
7.43 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
7,225,785
|
7,234,733
|
7,392,789
|
|
7,230,989
|
7,393,756
|
|
SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.
