NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results


2025-08-06 03:46:04
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB ) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, of $6.9 million or $0.96 per share. This compares to net income of $5.8 million or $0.80 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and compares to net income of $6.8 million or $0.92 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, was $20.7 million or $2.86 per share. This compares to net income of $22.1 million or $2.99 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2024.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb .

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




6/30/25

3/31/25

6/30/24

6/30/25

6/30/24


EARNINGS DATA:











Net interest income

$

19,957

19,560

19,802

59,081

58,035

Provision for credit losses

370

135

(9)

571

(1,463)

Non-interest income

2,400

518

1,174

6,042

5,230

Non-interest expense

12,833

12,240

12,399

37,146

36,950

Income tax expense



2,252

1,895

1,803

6,742

5,665

Net income


$

6,902

5,808

6,783

20,664

22,113











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:











Total assets

$

2,938,963

3,033,963

2,787,478

2,938,963

2,787,478

Total loans held for investments and

mortgage-backed securities, net

2,162,032

2,155,237

2,160,856

2,162,032

2,160,856

Customer and brokered deposit

accounts

1,835,263

1,917,821

1,699,859

1,835,263

1,699,859

Stockholders' equity

423,572

420,814

407,079

423,572

407,079











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$

58.70

58.18

55.06

58.70

55.06

Earnings per share

0.96

0.80

0.92

2.86

2.99

Cash dividends paid per share

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.75

0.75












Return on assets (annualized net income

divided by total average assets)

0.92 %

0.78 %

0.96 %

0.95 %

1.05 %

Return on equity (annualized net income

divided by average stockholders' equity)

6.54 %

5.57 %

6.70 %

6.59 %

7.43 %












Weighted average shares outstanding

7,225,785

7,234,733

7,392,789

7,230,989

7,393,756

