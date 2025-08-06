NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB ) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, of $6.9 million or $0.96 per share. This compares to net income of $5.8 million or $0.80 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and compares to net income of $6.8 million or $0.92 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, was $20.7 million or $2.86 per share. This compares to net income of $22.1 million or $2.99 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2024.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb .

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)