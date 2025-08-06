Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. ("Inspire Medical" or"the Company") (NYSE: INSP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud.

On August 4, 2025, Inspire issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and provided an updated outlook for the remainder of the year. Among other disclosures, the Company revised its full-year revenue guidance downward to a range of $900 million to $910 million and reduced its expected diluted net income per share to $0.40 to $0.50. This represented a significant decrease from its prior guidance of $940 million to $955 million in revenue and $2.20 to $2.30 in diluted net income per share. Inspire attributed the revised outlook to slower-than-expected progress in the commercial launch of its next-generation Inspire V neurostimulation system.

Following the announcement, Inspire's stock price declined $42.04 per share, or approximately 32.35%, closing at $87.91 per share on August 5, 2025.

