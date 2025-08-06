Fairplay Ventures Inc. Announces Election Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSXV: FPY.P) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that each director nominee listed in its management information circular, dated June 26, 2025, was elected or re-elected, as applicable, at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday, August 5, 2025 (the“”).

Pursuant to the Meeting, the Company's board of directors currently comprises Messrs. Mark Scarrow, Jason Gorel and Vern Vipul.

Messrs. Scarrow and Gorel were re-elected at the Meeting and the Company welcomes Mr. Vipul, elected for his first term as a director of the Company at the Meeting, to the board of directors.

Mr. Bruno Amadi did not stand for re-election as a director of the Company at the Meeting and ceased being a director of the Company upon the election of Mr. Vipul. The Company thanks Mr. Amadi for his efforts on behalf of the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Fairplay Ventures Inc.

Fairplay has not commenced commercial operations and the Company currently has no assets other than a minimum amount of cash. Except as specifically contemplated in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

