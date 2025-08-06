Time Honored Excellence Brings Family-First Pro Wrestling And Local Business Spotlight To Carlisle

T.H.E. premieres on August 9th in Carlisle, PA

“Kevin Kelly brings family-friendly Fan Favorites vs Rulebreakers pro wrestling to Carlisle on Aug 9th, with free admission for kids and local biz spotlights.”

- Kevin Kelly, T.H.E. FounderDILLSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dillsburg resident and global pro wrestling icon Kevin Kelly's Time Honored Excellence (T.H.E.) is proud to present a brand-new, family-friendly live wrestling experience on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the Carlisle Expo Center. Doors open at 4:30 PM and the show concludes by 8:15 PM.Tickets available at getTHEtixTickets start at $20 for general admission (each paid adult may bring up to two children free), Super Fan seats are $35 and include all-you-can-eat pizza, hot dogs, snacks, and soda, and VIP tickets are $50 for ringside seating plus a commemorative T-shirt, souvenir poster, local vendor gift bag, and free pizza. The evening will pair classic“good vs bad” matchups with an innovative small-business showcase designed to feature local entrepreneurs and lift up the economy.“Having lived in Dillsburg since 2010, I want to bring people together. Get to know my neighbors better and have my neighbors meet my friends, Kelly said.“Over the past 35 years I have personally seen how Professional Wrestling changes young lives for the better and I want to use this special group of athletes to help Central PA communities starting on August 9th.”Dillsburg resident Kevin Kelly is a veteran wrestling announcer whose career spans WWE, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and AEW. He has been honored three times as Best Television Announcer (2018, 2019, 2022) and named Best Announcer of the Decade for the 2010s by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Now he channels that experience into T.H.E., delivering family-first action while championing Central Pennsylvania 's entrepreneurs via T.H.E.'s two pillars:Family-First Mission: Clean, competitive matches with zero profanity or lewd gestures ensure a welcoming environment for all ages, from toddlers to grandparents. Super Fan ticket-holders enjoy unlimited pizza, hot dogs, snacks, and drinks throughout the show.Local Business Forward Strategy: Beyond wrestling, T.H.E. highlights Central Pennsylvania's small businesses through social media spotlights, in-venue shout-outs, and on-camera interviews. By sharing entrepreneurs' stories, the promotion fosters stronger community ties and supports regional economic growth.

