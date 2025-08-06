A Powerful Memoir Of Survival, Reinvention, And Unspoken Goodbyes

Sabina Baral

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Notes from Exile, the landmark memoir by Sabina Baral, is now available in English, opening a deeply personal window into one of the least acknowledged tragedies of postwar Europe - the 1968 expulsion of Jews from communist Poland. But Baral's story goes far beyond political persecution. It is a soaring testament to resilience, transformation, and the lifelong act of remembering.First published in Poland as Zapiski z Wygnania, the book became an unexpected bestseller, earning critical acclaim and cultural resonance. It inspired a long-running, award-winning stage monodrama starring Krystyna Janda and was later adapted for Polish national television, reaching over a million viewers. It was also included in a Polish high school curriculum and is now entering international classrooms and homes.Baral writes not only to remember but to connect across generations.“I bring stones to my parents' grave,” she says in the epilogue,“weaving into this humble gesture quiet stories about my life.” From Wrocław to Detroit, Manhattan to Silicon Valley, she built a career in technology and design, eventually founding a company whose clients included Apple, Martha Stewart, and Robin Williams.What began as a forced departure turned into a global journey - one of building, grieving, and redefining home. Baral's voice is at once mournful and radiant, capturing the contradictions of exile: nostalgia without belonging, success shadowed by memory, and the ache of what was never made right.This memoir is for anyone who has ever been uprooted, anyone who has rebuilt, and anyone who carries love for a homeland that did not love them back.Praise for Notes from Exile:“A mastery of sincerity, courage, and pain. This wonderful text can indeed be a life-changing experience.”- Agnieszka Holland, President of the European Film Academy“Moving, truthful, and wise... A story that needed to be told.”- Olga Tokarczuk, Nobel Laureate in LiteratureNow available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats.To order or learn more, visit: Amazon (NOTES FROM EXILE)About the AuthorSabina Baral is a Jewish Polish-American author, engineer, and entrepreneur. Expelled from communist Poland in 1968, she built a thriving life in the United States. Her memoir, Notes from Exile, is a bridge between generations, a reckoning with memory, and a quiet monument to those forced into silence.

