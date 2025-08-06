Entrata Co-Founder Johnny Hanna Joins Beagle As President To Drive Expansion

Beagle's new President Johnny Hanna breaks down the opportunity ahead in insurance, compliance, and resident benefits for property management companies.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beagle , the leading platform for insurance, compliance, and resident benefit solutions, announced the appointment of proptech veteran Johnny Hanna as President. A co-founder of Entrata and Homie, and former CRO of Funnel Leasing, Hanna brings decades of experience building and scaling category-defining real estate technology companies.

In his new role, Hanna will lead Beagle to meet the growing demand for insurance solutions across the multifamily and single-family rental markets.

"I believe my entire career has led me to this place," said Hanna. "The team is tackling a massive industry problem with a modern, AI enabled approach - and I'm thrilled to help scale its impact across the country."

Hanna's career spans over 20 years in real estate technology. As a co-founder of Entrata, he helped build one of the most widely adopted property management platforms in the U.S and grew it to over $100M+ in revenue. He then co-founded Homie, where he led the company through rapid growth and raised over $39M to disrupt residential real estate brokerages.

"Johnny's leadership adds tremendous strength to our next phase of growth," said Nico Laqua, Co-Founder and CEO of Corgi Insurance, the parent company behind Beagle. "His leadership and track record in proptech will be invaluable as we continue expanding our reach and delivering best-in-class insurance solutions."

Beagle has emerged as the go-to platform for property management companies seeking to streamline insurance compliance, enhance resident offerings, and reduce portfolio risk.

Hanna's appointment signals Beagle's continued momentum as it builds the future of compliance infrastructure for the nation's fast-growing rental housing industry.

Beagle is the leading platform for insurance, compliance, and resident benefit solutions for property management companies, delivering innovative tools to top multifamily and single-family operators since 2019. For more details, visit joinbeagle .

