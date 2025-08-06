MORE THAN 2,400 ATTENDEES FROM AROUND THE WORLD UNITED FOR BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE IN BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA

"Wickedly Inclusive" Celebration of Change and Empowerment at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 18–21, 2025, more than 2,400 student leaders, volunteers, and advocates from across the globe came together at Indiana University for the annual Best Buddies International Leadership Conference . This year's theme, "Wickedly Inclusive," brought a bold, magical energy to the weekend, uniting participants in the name of friendship, leadership, and true inclusion. The weekend offered attendees innovative new ideas to share with their local communities, inspiring speeches, networking opportunities and lasting friendships.

Best Buddies International is a groundbreaking nonprofit founded in 1989 by Anthony Kennedy Shriver to establish a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Hosted annually at Indiana University, the Best Buddies Leadership Conference once again proved to be a transformative experience. The 2025 conference empowered thousands of young people to break barriers, build community, and return home ready to lead change-and carry the "Wickedly Inclusive" spirit into their schools and communities worldwide.

"This was more than just a conference-it was a movement," said Stephanie Moore , Senior Vice President of Mission Advancement & Field Operations at Best Buddies International. "The energy was electrifying and the conference captured everything we hoped to ignite in these amazing young leaders."

The conference celebrated the incredible impact volunteers with and without IDD have made in the world as a result of their leadership. Attendees received lessons from global leaders in the disability rights movement; watched inspiring performances; witnessed moving testimonies; and attended compelling and empowering leadership sessions.

A Star-Studded Event Filled with Inspiration

The conference featured an exciting lineup of special guests who shared their talent, stories, and commitment to inclusion:



Abbie Stockard – Miss America 2025

Kinley Shoemaker – Miss Indiana 2025

Tanner Smith – Reality star from Netflix's Love on the Spectrum

Garin Flowers – TV host & former Bachelorette contestant

Echo Picone – Singer, Actress and Social Media Influencer

Riki Stevens – Singer and Actress

Marlana Vanhoose – Acclaimed musician and Best Buddies Global Ambassador

Lisa Smith – Renowned sign language performer and Best Buddies Global Ambassador

David Burnham – Broadway performer and advocate

Richard Goodall – America's Got Talent Season 19 winner (2024)

Billy Blanks, Jr. – Fitness expert and wellness influencer

Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders Cirque Indiana

Highlights from the "Wickedly Inclusive" Weekend

Attendees experienced a weekend packed with powerful moments, including:



Opening Ceremonies – A high-energy Friday night kickoff with live performances and motivational speakers.

Workshops & Trainings – Hands-on sessions focused on leadership, advocacy, fundraising, and creating inclusive communities.

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk – Held Saturday night at Assembly Hall, where participants walked in unity for inclusion.

Keynote Addresses – Delivered by global disability advocates and Best Buddies Ambassadors who inspired with their messages of resilience and leadership.

Networking Opportunities – Students and leaders from around the world connected, shared ideas, and built lasting friendships. The Wickedly Inclusive Dance Party – A joyful and welcoming celebration where everyone hit the dance floor.

The Best Buddies mission is led in part by student volunteers who serve as dedicated leaders for the organization. During the conference, select schools and promoter chapters were honored for their service and commitment to Best Buddies.

During the conference, the Outstanding Chapter Awards were given to the following chapters for the 2024-2025 school year. For elementary schools: Little Harbour Elementary School in New Hampshire; middle schools: Sunset Middle School in Tennessee; for high schools: Brewer High School in Maine ; for colleges: the University of Tennessee - Knoxville and for the International Programs chapters: the Universidad Católica Boliviana in the country of Bolivia.

Best Buddies Jobs participant David Hubert , currently employed with Jersey Mike's Subs, was honored with the 2025 Jobs Employee of the Year Award, and Best Buddies Global Ambassador Mikayla Holmgren was recognized as the 2025 recipient of the Spirit of Courage Award; one of the most prestigious awards given to Best Buddies Ambassadors for their impact in the organization. This year, Best Buddies in Canada was recognized as the International Program of the Year.

The Best Buddies Leadership Conference inspired and energized the students and volunteers as they witnessed the positive changes being made across the globe and the ways their friendships have changed lives. Conference attendees left more motivated to make the world a more inclusive place for people with IDD.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 3,800 elementary, middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies' programs engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 43 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 1.5 million people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit facebook/bestbuddies or instagram/bestbuddies .

