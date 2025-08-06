Altimmune, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. October 6, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Altimmune, Inc. ("Altimmune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between August 10, 2023 and June 25, 2025 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Altimmune investors have until October 6, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while misrepresenting and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the actual results observed in Altimmune's IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. Specifically, the Complaint contends that Altimmune's executives repeatedly promoted favorable expectations and even issued a press release titled“Announces Positive Topline Results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial of Pemvidutide in the Treatment of MASH”, despite the fact that one of the two primary endpoints failed to reach statistical significance.

According to the Complaint, on June 26, 2025, Altimmune issued a press release announcing topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. Although Defendants had previously set high expectations, the analysis revealed a failure to achieve statistical significance in the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint, reportedly due to a higher-than-anticipated placebo response. When pressed about this shortfall, Defendants attributed the outcome to the inherent limitations of a Phase 2 trial and expressed hope for better results in Phase 3.

The Complaint further alleges that investors and analysts reacted swiftly to the news. The price of Altimmune's common stock fell sharply, declining from a closing price of $7.71 per share on June 25, 2025, to $3.61 per share on June 26, 2025 - a single-day drop of 53.2%.

