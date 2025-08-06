Service CU Impact Foundation Awards $110,000 In Scholarships To Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Service Credit Union Impact Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 scholarship program, awarding a total of $110,000 to 33 high school seniors, college students, and adult learners pursuing higher education. Scholarships were awarded in the amounts of $2,500 and $5,000, helping ease the financial burden of tuition and academic expenses for Service Credit Union members and their dependents.

“We are proud to support students at every stage of their educational journey,” said Sarah Kuhl, Director of the Service CU Impact Foundation.“These scholarships reflect our commitment to removing financial barriers and investing in the future of our members and their communities.”

Now in its second year, the Robert Irvine Culinary Impact Scholarship also returned, awarding $5,000 to a culinary arts student from New Hampshire attending Johnson & Wales University. The scholarship is named in honor of Chef Robert Irvine, a longtime partner of the Service CU Impact Foundation.

“Receiving the Robert Irvine Culinary Impact Scholarship will not only eliminate financial burdens of my academic journey but will also drive me to continue pursuing a career in culinary arts,” said Madeleine Plante, this year's recipient.“I deeply appreciate the opportunity and am committed to maximizing its benefits as I pursue my aspirations. Thank you!”

Students from a variety of academic paths and institutions were selected based on academic achievement, community involvement, and personal essays. Several recipients shared what this support means to them:

“I am incredibly thankful to have been selected as a recipient of the 2025 Service CU Impact Foundation scholarship,” said Sienna Montenegro, who will attend Georgetown University.“As a first-generation college student, this generous award will enable me to focus on my studies while serving my community without added financial stress.”

“This support not only eases the financial burden of pursuing higher education but also inspires me to continue striving toward my goals,” said Jake Pitre, who will study Biomedical Engineering at the University of New Hampshire.“This scholarship brings me one step closer to my dream of using science and innovation to improve lives.”

The Service Credit Union Impact Foundation launched its scholarship program in 2021 to help students achieve their educational goals. The annual program is open to Service Credit Union members and their dependents pursuing a higher education degree.

Applications for the 2026 scholarship program will open in February. For a full list of scholarship winners, visit

About Service CU Impact Foundation

The Service CU Impact Foundation promotes community development by funding initiatives that deliver solutions and solve problems facing our membership and communities in which we serve. The foundation funds initiatives beyond what Service Credit Union supports, broadening the community reach and having a larger impact. We conduct charitable activities and partner with service providers who align with our philanthropic areas of focus: education, homelessness & housing, and support for veterans, military, and first responders. To learn more about the Service Credit Union Impact Foundation, visit

