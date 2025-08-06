£2.1B Economic Opportunity At Risk: Scampton Holdings Urges Government To Back Regeneration Plan

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scampton Holdings Ltd and West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) have today published an independent Economic Impact Report, produced by Focus Consultants, confirming that the redevelopment of the former RAF Scampton site could deliver over £2.1 billion in long-term value to the UK economy, but warns that this transformational opportunity risks being lost if the site is sold on the open market.The report is aligned to HM Treasury Green Book standards, projects a 15-year economic benefit across aerospace, defence, heritage, education, tourism, skills, and R&D. However, Scampton Holdings has expressed deep concern at the Home Office's lack of progress to date and apparent intention to abandon the previously agreed sale route to WLDC at market value and instead pursue an open market sale, a decision that could undermine years of planning and deliver only a fraction of the economic return to the taxpayer.“This is a critical moment,” said Peter Hewitt, Chair of Scampton Holdings Ltd.“The Government has the chance to back a regeneration project that would generate £151 million annually, secure over 3,600 long-term jobs, and establish Scampton as a national centre for aerospace, defence, innovation and potentially integral to the UK's Critical National Infrastructure. Selling the site on the open market to recover short-term sunk costs, possibly raising as little as £5–8 million, would be a strategic and economic disaster.”Key Economic Findings:£2.1 billion total projected economic benefit (NPV)£40 million in construction GVA, supporting 770 person-years of employmentUp to 3,625 new jobs, including over 800 in defence and aerospace£65 million boost to local tourism, with 300,000+ visitors annually and plans for a new air show£25 million in R&D and skills development, supporting STEM pathways and apprenticeships£417 million in community wellbeing, land uplift, and heritage preservation benefitsStrategic National Impact:Scampton is already under discussion with major defence primes, and one wishes to host a Final Assembly and Check Out Facility (FACO) for drones with production lines that could support the UK's sovereign capability in autonomous systems.The site is being positioned as a hub for AI, autonomous systems and UK Space Cluster collaboration as well as an aerospace facility due to its 10,000ft operational runway, aligned with the UK's Strategic Defence Review 2025 and Defence Industrial Strategy.The plan maintains and builds on Scampton's rich RAF legacy, including preserving Dambuster heritage assets, while delivering high-value, high-tech jobs in a region that needs them most.The site is currently deteriorating and at risk of asset stripping, with key infrastructure such as electricity substations being removed. Scampton Holdings argues this will depress the market value and hinder any future strategic use with long-term consequences for local and national interests.“This is not just a local regeneration story,” added Hewitt.“This is a national opportunity to support the defence sector, grow regional skills, and deliver real economic benefit to the local community and the UK as a whole. We urge the Government to back the WLDC/SHL development plan and proceed via the existing 'e-PIMS' mechanism. That would truly be a win for the taxpayer and for UK PLC.”The Economic Impact Report is now available to Government stakeholders, industry leaders, and the public by emailing ...About UsScampton Holdings Ltd is leading the regeneration of the historic RAF Scampton site in Lincolnshire, transforming it into a centre of excellence for aerospace, defence, and space innovation. The company is committed to preserving the site's heritage while building a vibrant hub that drives regional growth and supports the UK's global ambitions.Contact UsFor media requests please contact:

