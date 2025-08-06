Japan Provides Food Assistance To Zimbabwe

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of JPY 200 million (approx. US$1.3 million) from the Government of Japan to support 32,000 vulnerable people with nutritious food assistance in Zimbabwe.

The contribution will assist WFP deliver cereals, pulses and vegetable oil, ensuring that families have access to basic nutrition during the January to March lean season, the time between harvests, when food supplies are typically at their lowest.

“The Government of Japan and the Embassy of Japan in Zimbabwe are very concerned about the food insecurity in Zimbabwe,” said H.E. Mr Shinichi Yamanaka, the Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe.“I hope that this food assistance will help these vulnerable people to overcome the lean season. We will continue our support to allow all Zimbabweans to meet their food security needs.”

WFP's Lean Season Assistance response, supporting communities in the most food-insecure districts, is in line with the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment (ZimLAC), a multi-stakeholder body responsible for conducting regular livelihood assessments.

"Thanks to this support from the Government of Japan, many families will not worry about their next meal when hunger is at its worst,” said Ms Barbara Clemens, WFP Zimbabwe Country Director and Representative.“This contribution is a show of solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe, and we remain resolute in ensuring the right food reaches the right people at the right time."

WFP supports the Government of Zimbabwe's Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, which protects the most vulnerable individuals from worsening food insecurity.

"We are grateful to Japan for their commitment to supporting the people of Zimbabwe,” said Hon Edgar Moyo, Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare.“This contribution reflects our continued partnership with WFP to ensure food reaches those who need it the most and no one is left behind, in line with the mandate from His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa."

The Government of Japan's continued support highlights the strong and enduring partnership between Japan, WFP, and the Government of Zimbabwe. Between 2021 and 2015, Japan has provided food assistance through WFP, amounting to US$15.8 million.

