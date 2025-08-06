403
Costa Rica Looks Wealthy, But Most Families Still Struggle
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Costa Rica stands out in Central America for its impressive economic statistics. The World Bank lists it as a high-income country, and in 2025, its economy grew 3.4%, faster than many neighbors.
The official unemployment and inflation rates are among the region's lowest, with inflation near zero and public debt falling. These figures suggest new prosperity.
Yet, beneath these headlines, daily life in Costa Rica is difficult for many. Official data shows that about a quarter of Costa Ricans-over a million people-live below the national poverty line.
Roughly 40% of workers survive in informal jobs without steady pay or legal protection. The minimum monthly wage for skilled work is about $800, but many earn less. At the same time, the prices of basic goods keep rising.
To rent a small apartment in San José, Costa Rica 's capital, a person needs between $550 and $850 per month. Even basic groceries have become more expensive: the cost of the official“basic food basket” recently reached a 14-year high.
Although overall inflation was low in 2025-helped by cheaper imports like electronics-core costs like food and daily items rose more than 1.7% over the year.
These realities make it hard for ordinary families to benefit from national growth. Slow wage gains and high living costs mean that increased wealth doesn't spread evenly.
Even though average incomes look good on global charts, many Costa Ricans can't save or afford extras. Most of their money goes straight to rent, food, and transport.
Costa Rica's leadership has managed to lower the country's debts, but this doesn't help people who can't cover everyday expenses. The divide between headline success and daily struggle is growing clearer.
This problem is not unique to Costa Rica-other developing countries see strong economic data without real improvements for most families. Official figures from Costa Rica's central bank and statistics office confirm that the economy is growing and debt is falling.
However, rising living costs, slow wages, and high informality mean many Costa Ricans still worry about the basics. Their frustration reflects the reality that a country's economic health on paper can hide deep problems faced by ordinary people.
