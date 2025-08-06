Want A Government Job Without Cracking UPSC Exam? Over 1,100 Lateral Entry Posts Open For Professionals Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is planning to recruit more than 1,100 mid-career professionals across various sectors for important roles in the government. These openings are expected to come up during the 2025-26 recruitment cycle, and they target professionals with 1 to 13 years of experience. UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar shared this update in a recent LinkedIn post, highlighting the need to spread awareness among experienced professionals who may not know about such openings.

Roles open across 5 key categories

According to UPSC's illustrative list, the total estimated number of posts is 1,130, broken down across the following fields:



Scientific/Engineering/Technical: 496 posts (1 to 10 years' experience)

Medical: 464 posts (1 to 5 years' experience)

Management/Research/Finance/Accounts: 82 posts (1 to 3 years' experience)

Legal: 68 posts (1 to 13 years' experience) Teaching: 20 posts (1 to 12 years' experience)

These positions span across ministries like Home Affairs, Defence, Environment, Health, Railways, Civil Aviation and departments like Law and Justice, Finance, Corporate Affairs, Labour, and more.

UPSC wants organizations to spread the word

Unlike entry-level UPSC exams that are well-known, mid-career positions often get fewer applicants due to lack of awareness. To fix this, UPSC is inviting professional bodies, universities, industry groups, and corporates to help spread the word. These organizations can sign up to receive vacancy notifications directly from UPSC. The goal is to inform skilled professionals from different sectors about these opportunities for nation-building and public leadership. Here are some of the groups UPSC is reaching out to:

Professional Bodies:



National Medical Commission, Bar Council of India

ICAI, ICSI, PCI, IMA, Institution of Engineers INAE, INSA, AIMA

Industry Associations:



NASSCOM, CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHDCCI Indian Cellular and Electronics Association

Academic Institutions:



IITs, IIMs, NITs, IIITs, IISc, ISI National Law Universities, public and private universities

Corporates and NGOs:

HR or L & D divisions in public sector units, large companies and NGOs interested in public service secondments or career transition programs.

Individuals can apply too!

While the LinkedIn outreach is aimed at organizations, individual professionals can also stay updated through:



UPSC's official website: UPSC's official LinkedIn handle

These roles offer a unique chance to join the government without taking traditional UPSC exams, making them attractive for professionals looking to shift to public service.

UPSC's new recruitment plan opens a fresh route into governance and administration for experienced individuals across different fields. It's a rare chance to use professional skills for public impact whether you're a doctor, engineer, lawyer, teacher, or finance expert.

As Dr. Ajay Kumar says, this is an effort to bring top talent into key decision-making roles in government and to ensure those opportunities don't go unnoticed.