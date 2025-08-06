Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hiroshima & Nagasaki Bombings: How The A-Bombs Left Indelible Mark On Japanese Culture


2025-08-06 03:18:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki left an indelible mark not only on Japan's history but also on its culture and arts. From the anguish and devastation captured in survivor artworks and literature to iconic creations like 'Mighty Atom' (Astro Boy) and Godzilla, nuclear trauma has deeply influenced Japanese creative expression.

