3 Huge Matches WWE Is Teasing For Clash In Paris After Summerslam 2025

SummerSlam weekend and RAW set up major rivalries, here are three top matches WWE is building toward.

John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes in SummerSlam's main event. As Cena stood in defeat, Brock Lesnar made a shocking return after two years away. He stalked the ring, hit an F5 out of nowhere, and walked off, without a single word. It wasn't random, as WWE may be planning the final chapter of Cena vs. Lesnar for Clash in Paris.

Seth Rollins shocked the world by faking his injury and cashing in Money in the Bank on CM Punk, stealing the World Heavyweight Title. On RAW, LA Knight challenged Rollins for the gold, but CM Punk interfered, forcing a DQ finish. Knight and Punk argued after the show, hinting that WWE could be heading toward a Triple Threat showdown in Paris.

Becky Lynch survived a no-DQ war against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam to retain her Women's Intercontinental Title. On RAW, Nikki Bella returned and laid down a challenge. Becky didn't say much, but let her fist do the talking. A brutal punch dropped Nikki on the mat, signaling a massive title match might be locked in for Paris.