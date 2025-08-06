4 WWE Couples That Are Bigger Powerhouses Than Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Today

From rising stars to iconic duos, here are four WWE couples fans consider stronger than Rollins–Lynch.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon remain the most iconic WWE couple ever. The Game is a 15-time World Champion, and Stephanie is a former Women's Champion. She is now mostly behind the scenes.

Together, they shaped modern WWE and continue to hold serious influence. Even with Stephanie stepping back from her day-to-day role, she still appears for big promos and moments, keeping their legacy intact.

CM Punk returned in 2023, and fans have been hoping AJ Lee might follow. Though retired, her name still gets chanted. AJ and Punk started their relationship during their time in WWE and have stayed strong ever since. She's a bestselling author now, but her wrestling legacy, alongside Punk's, is still very much alive in fans' minds.

Tiffany Stratton has taken over WWE's women's division, and her relationship with Ludwig Kaiser only adds to her star power. Despite being on different brands, they make time for each other, often seen traveling and posting content online. Their popularity is rising fast, and fans already see them as one of WWE's most promising future power couples.

Married since 2018, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have risen through WWE ranks together. Both are former champions and deeply popular with fans.

They've appeared together on-screen and even landed their own reality show. From NXT to the main roster, they've built a career side-by-side and continue to represent WWE as a beloved, high-profile couple.