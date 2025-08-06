EC Sends Another Reminder To RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Amid EPIC Card Row

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Election Commission (EC) has sent a fresh reminder to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, urging him to submit the EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) he referenced during a recent press conference. The poll panel has asked him to provide the original copy of the card by 8 August 2025 for a thorough inquiry.

This development comes alongside a sharp rebuttal from the EC over Yadav 's claim that his name was missing from Bihar's draft electoral rolls.

Why Has the EC Asked for Tejashwi Yadav's EPIC Card?

The EC reiterated its earlier request to Tejashwi Yadav regarding an EPIC card mentioned during a press briefing on 2 August. According to the Commission, the RJD leader has yet to submit the card or any supporting documents.

“It is requested through this letter again that the details of the mentioned EPIC card (along with the original copy of the card)... be made available... by the afternoon of 08.08.2025 so that it can be thoroughly investigated,” the EC wrote.

This marks at least the second communication from the Commission on the matter, underscoring the seriousness with which it views the issue.

Did Tejashwi Yadav's Name Really Go Missing From Electoral Roll?

The EC earlier publicly dismissed Tejashwi Yadav 's claim that his name had been left out of the draft electoral rolls released on 1 August.

Tejashwi Yadav had demonstrated during his press conference that a search for his EPIC number returned a“no records found” message. The RJD leader alleged he had received no receipt from the booth-level officer who visited his residence during the enumeration process.

However, EC officials have countered that Tejashwi Yadav 's name is very much present in the draft list - at serial number 416 in the relevant part of the roll.

What Is the EC's Response?

The Election Commission didn't mince words in responding to what it termed“baseless” allegations. It reminded all political parties - including the RJD - that the current draft roll is part of a special intensive revision, which allows for claims and objections between 1 August and 1 September.

“He should ask the 47,506 booth-level agents of his party to file claims and objections if they find any eligible voter left out or an ineligible one included,” the EC said in a statement.

The Election Commission noted that not a single claim or objection had been submitted by any booth-level agent from the RJD or other parties within 24 hours of the draft roll's release.

“All BLAs have agreed to carefully review the booth-wise lists shared on August 1. The EC is unable to understand why Mr Yadav continues to make unfounded claims,” the statement read.