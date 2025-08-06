Shashi Tharoor Flags '90-Day Break To China' As Trump Slaps Additional 25% Tariff On India: 'Not A Friendly Gesture'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sharply criticised US President Donald Trump's latest move to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, calling the action a“double standard” and“not a particularly friendly gesture” from a country India considered an ally.

Shashi Tharoor 's remarks came in the wake of a White House executive order targeting Indian exports over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil - despite similar or greater volumes being imported by other nations like China.

Why is Shashi Tharoor questioning US decision?

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pointed out the apparent inconsistency in the Donald Trump administration's approach .“Uranium, palladium - there are various things they (the US) are importing from Russia,” he said, adding that China has received a 90-day waiver on similar energy-related restrictions.“The Chinese are importing far more Russian oil than we are.”

This, Tharoor argued, raises serious questions about Washington's fairness and intent.“Clearly, this has not been a particularly friendly gesture from a country we thought was well disposed towards us, an administration that we thought was well disposed,” he said.

Could India hit back with tariffs of its own?

Shashi Tharoor suggested that India may be forced to consider retaliatory trade measures in response to the US tariffs , which are scheduled to take effect in 21 days.

“There is certainly a likelihood that there will be some pressure within India now to impose comparable reciprocal tariffs on American exports,” he said.“We will have to learn our lessons from this experience.”

What does this mean for India-US trade relations?

Shashi Tharoor's comments reflect growing discontent in India's political circles over what is being seen as a targeted and unfair escalation by the Trump administration. The decision comes even as India maintains that its Russian oil imports are driven by market conditions and aimed at ensuring energy security for 1.4 billion citizens.

Trump, meanwhile, has intensified pressure on countries engaging with Moscow, as his attempts to push for a Ukraine ceasefire continue to falter. In an interview this week, he accused India of“fuelling the war machine” and hinted that further penalties could follow.

Is a shift in India's trade strategy on the cards?

With the US taking an increasingly hard line, Shashi Tharoor hinted at the need for a broader reassessment of India's global trade priorities.

“I think we're going to have to really start looking at other trading partners much more in these circumstances,” he said, suggesting that India may begin to diversify its export and import dependencies.

US imposes 50% tariff on Indian imports

US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over its purchase of Russian energy, the White House said Wednesday, hours after talks between Washington and Moscow over the war in Ukraine failed to yield a breakthrough.

The new levy - which will stack on top of a 25% country-specific tariff set to be implemented overnight - will take effect within 21 days, according to an executive order signed by Trump.

“They're fueling the war machine. And if they're going to do that, then I'm not going to be happy,” Trump said on Tuesday in an interview with CNBC, referring to India's purchases of Russian energy.