Brad Pitt Mourns Mother Jane At 84 Amid Painful Family Rift

MENAFN - Live Mint) Brad Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has died at age 84, his niece Sydney confirmed in an emotional Instagram tribute. She described Jane, a former Missouri school counselor, as having "the biggest heart" and teaching kindness, faith, and finding joy in small things.

Jane, married to trucking executive William Pitt for 62 years, was the family's "glue," famously mediating disputes and attending red carpets with her Oscar-winning son.

Brad last publicly acknowledged her in June, blowing a kiss during a TV interview:“Love you, Mom”.

Her death follows a January scam where fraudsters impersonated her to steal $800,000 from a woman convinced she was dating Brad.

Jane's passing intensifies Brad's heartbreak over his fractured relationship with his six children. Five have publicly distanced themselves: Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and Vivienne (16) legally dropped "Pitt" from their surnames, while Pax (20) once called him a“world-class a--hole”.

Only Knox (16) retains "Jolie-Pitt" . The rift stems from a 2016 plane incident where Angelina Jolie accused Brad of physical abuse during a drunken argument with Maddox (22).

Though never charged, the children aligned with Jolie. Brad has "virtually no contact" with his adult kids and limited court-mandated visits with the minors.

Despite the chasm, Brad clings to hope for reconciliation, especially with twins Knox and Vivienne.

He orders their favorite foods during rare visits and "prays they'll give him a chance" . Insiders say he's "totally devastated" by the estrangement but refuses to“give up”.

Jane's death may deepen his isolation: She and William sent annual birthday cards to the grandkids but received no replies . Brad's parents last saw the children in 2014; family photos vanished from social media after 2016.

As one source noted: "He loves his children and misses them. It's very sad" . For now, Brad focuses on film projects and girlfriend Ines de Ramon while navigating grief and unanswered texts to his kids.