Fort Stewart Lockdown: What We Know So Far As US Soldiers Shot At Georgia Base

MENAFN - Live Mint) Five U.S. soldiers were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at Fort Stewart, Georgia-the largest Army base east of the Mississippi River. The attack occurred around 11 a.m. in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's complex, prompting an immediate base-wide lockdown.

Emergency teams treated the soldiers at the scene before rushing them to Winn Army Community Hospital. Some were later transferred to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for advanced care, though their conditions remain undisclosed . Within 35 minutes, military police apprehended the shooter-reportedly an active-duty male soldier-ending the threat . No fatalities were reported among the victims or responders.

Chaos erupted as sirens blared across the 280,000-acre base near Savannah. At 11:04 a.m., Fort Stewart officials locked all gates and issued a shelter-in-place order for 10,000+ residents, including families and civilian workers . Three on-base elementary schools with 1,400 students sealed their classrooms, while three nearby public schools also implemented lockdowns "out of an abundance of caution" . Social media footage showed soldiers sprinting to cover as alarms wailed . The lockdown partially lifted by 12:10 p.m., though the 2nd Armored Brigade area remained secured as investigators combed the scene . FBI agents joined Army Criminal Investigation Division detectives to determine the motive .

Fort Stewart-home to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division-trains and deploys combat units globally . The "Spartan Brigade," where the shooting occurred, is a 4,200-soldier force modernized with 200+ armored vehicles in 2016.

Governor Brian Kemp confirmed close coordination with law enforcement, tweeting:“Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today's tragedy... We ask Georgians everywhere to pray for victims and families”. President Trump was briefed, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated officials were“monitoring the situation”. The incident revived painful memories of past base attacks, including the 2009 Fort Hood massacre that killed 13.

While the shooter's identity and motives remain undisclosed, the swift apprehension prevented broader carnage . Soldiers received emergency alerts through the base's mass notification system within minutes of the 10:56 a.m. 911 calls.

The Army has not confirmed whether the weapon used was military-issued or privately owned. Community leaders urged blood donations as hospitals treated the wounded.

