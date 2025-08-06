ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.54 per share payable October 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 12, 2025.
About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP )
ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously aims to solve complex business challenges for our clients and their workers. A lways D esigning for P eople means ADP focuses on people, leveraging our unparalleled data insights and innovative technology to elevate human potential. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries trust ADP's unique expertise and exceptional service to support their people and drive their businesses forward. Learn more at ADP .
