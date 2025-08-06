ADP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADP ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.54 per share payable October 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 12, 2025.

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously aims to solve complex business challenges for our clients and their workers. A lways D esigning for P eople means ADP focuses on people, leveraging our unparalleled data insights and innovative technology to elevate human potential. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries trust ADP's unique expertise and exceptional service to support their people and drive their businesses forward. Learn more at ADP .

