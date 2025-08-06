New ESOMAR Report Offers Strategic Forecast For The Global Insights Industry

Three-year outlook highlights emerging trends, top performers, and transformative forces shaping the sector

- Xabier Palacio, Head of Intelligence, Advocacy and Standards at ESOMAR

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ESOMAR , the global community for data, research, and insights, today announced the release of its Forecasting the Data and Insights Industry: A 2027 Outlook report. This forward-looking publication provides a comprehensive view of where the industry is headed over the next three years, with analysis of sector performance, expert commentary, and projections through 2027.

“The insights industry is at a pivotal moment. Disruption, innovation, and rising expectations are reshaping how we deliver value,” said Xabier Palacio, Head of Intelligence, Advocacy and Standards at ESOMAR.“Research leaders are no longer just delivering data, they're also guiding strategy. This report helps organisations understand the forces at play and make informed decisions as they evolve toward a more consultative, growth-focused model.”

The Forecasting the Data and Insights Industry report delivers:

- Historical and forecast data on global and regional turnover, broken down by sector and segment

- A detailed view of eight market segments, spanning established research, reporting services, and software tools

- Rankings of leading companies within each segment

- Expert interviews exploring how industry leaders are navigating change, responding to new technologies, and adapting to evolving client demand

The report also tracks how once-distinct categories, like research, software, and reporting, are increasingly converging, and how this convergence is redefining competitive dynamics and client expectations.

Whether for strategy development, investment planning, or trend monitoring, this report offers critical intelligence to inform decisions and spark innovation.

Access the full report here: forecasting-the-insights-industry

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers.

###

Marie Melsheimer

ESOMAR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.