Credit Absolute Boosts Business Funding By Resolving FCRA Violations With Mccarthy Law In 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Faith-driven firm helps business owners fix credit errors with access to 80+ loan products and legal support, earning $1,000 - $2,500 per legal win.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Credit Absolute, a faith-driven credit repair firm open to all, helps business owners and financial pros identify FCRA violations to unlock funding, working with McCarthy Law for litigation support when disputes aren't fixed. With small business loan denials at 85.4% by big banks (Consumer Compliance Outlook), Credit Absolute's SmartFund AI and LevelUp tools fix errors, opening access to 80+ loan products, with legal wins earning $1,000–$2,500 per violation.Top 10 FCRA Violations Credit Absolute Targets for Businesses:- Chapter 7 Bankruptcy- Bankruptcy violations regarding monthly payment and balance- Bankruptcy violations regarding $0 mortgage balance- Mistakes or Errors- Reporting a balance on a settled or paid account (Paid in full)- Settled with Furnisher- Settled with Agent- Reporting a balance after 1099-C Discharge- Mis-merge- Double ReportingTake Action:- Check Personal Credit: Identify errors with Identity IQ .- Fix Violations: If unresolved, Credit Absolute works with McCarthy Law to provide customers with no-out-of-pocket cost litigation: McCarthy Law.- Access Funding: Qualify with a free Fundability Snapshot from Credit Absolute.View successes at Sotellus Reviews. "With faith and real data, we clear the path to funding," says Derick Vogel, CEO. "Post-COVID violations are rampant-Credit Absolute and McCarthy Law turn them into wins."Realtors and loan officers use these tools to identify violations during credit pulls, with referrals unlocking funding opportunities.About Credit Absolute: Credit Absolute offers ethical credit repair and business funding. It works with McCarthy Law for FCRA litigation. They empower entrepreneurs with innovative tools and a welcoming approach.

